Charlotte man dies in possible drowning after being swept to sea in Hawaii, police say

A man from Charlotte died from an apparent drowning in Hawaii, according to the police department.

North Carolina resident Carson Philbin, 24, was pronounced dead after being transported to Hilo Medical Center, the Hawaii Police Department reported Sunday.

The police report said the department is still investigating Philbin's death and that an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Swimmers in distress

Ka‘ū District officers arrived at the scene around 11:23 a.m. local time on Saturday after several swimmers in distress were reported.

Philbin, who was visiting the island from Charlotte, and three other swimmers jumped into the ocean at the "hoist" area, police said, and they experienced rough ocean conditions.

Bystanders helped two men and a woman safely return to shore, but Philbin was swept further out to sea, the report said. A witness placed him 75 yards off the coast.

A search team of local fishermen and the Hawaii Fire Department helped locate Philbin's body. He was then transported to the medical center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Ka‘ū Patrol Officer Paul Wright III at (808) 939-2520.

