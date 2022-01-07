Charlotte man missing since New Year’s Day has medical concerns, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old man with cognitive impairment and other medical concerns.

Devin Backstrom has been missing since Jan. 1, CMPD said in a news release Thursday. He was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home in the 400 block of Long Creek Parkway in northwest Charlotte.

Devin Backstrom

Backstrom is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Police did not provide information about what Backstrom was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Each year, more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, according the state Department of Public Safety. Most eventually return or are found by law enforcement officers and do not involve foul play, according to the center.