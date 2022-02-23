Charlotte man named a person of interest in his wife’s shooting death, NC sheriff says

A Charlotte man has been named “a person of interest” in the fatal shooting of his wife in Mooresville last weekend, and sheriff’s deputies are looking for him.

Deputies found Lailani Nicole Givens, 34, dead in a vehicle in the 400 block of Rocky River Road on Saturday, according to an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Arthur Givens V, a 30-year-old from Charlotte, has been named a person of interest by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Lailani Givens.

Arthur Lee Givens V, 30, of Charlotte has outstanding warrants from August 2019 for assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and assault on a female, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records.

The warrants are not directly related to the shooting, Iredell sheriff’s spokesman William Hamby told the Observer.

Officials did not indicate what led to the shooting.

Photos of Givens taken outside a Circle K convenience store at 2:58 a.m. Saturday show him wearing a gray, zippered and hooded sweatshirt with “GOAT” across the chest, with matching sweatpants, black socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Givens’ whereabouts can contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.

Individuals can also contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-877-926-8332. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the location and arrest of Givens.