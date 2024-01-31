Charlotte man poses as loan consultant in $1 million fraudulent COVID-19 scheme

A Charlotte business owner pleaded guilty Monday to a more than $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme.

Glenn Hubbard, 46, posed as a disaster relief loan consultant and submitted false loan applications for himself and other businesses, according to the Department of Justice.

He received more than $570,000 and around $660,000 for his customers.

Hubbard faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

