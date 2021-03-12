Charlotte man pretended to be a cop and tried to pull over drivers, NC sheriff says

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read

A 52-year-old man from Charlotte is accused of using blue lights to try to pull over cars on an interstate highway in Western North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Douglas Miller — who law enforcement referred to as the “blue light bandit” — was arrested Thursday and charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Miller was issued a $25,000 secured bond and had his first court appearance Friday.

He is accused of activating blue lights to stop drivers on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County on two separate occasions between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Witnesses were interviewed after each report and an investigation immediately began,” law enforcement said. “As the investigation progressed, enough information was gathered to develop a suspect vehicle in the case and later a suspect.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday how the sheriff’s office tied Miller to the alleged incidents.

Former Charlotte police officer arrested for impersonating law enforcement ... again

In a Facebook group for commuters in Western North Carolina, one person said someone in a black Dodge Charger tried to pull her over on Feb. 27. She said the person had a handicap sign hanging from the rear view mirror and a “thin blue line” tag in the front.

Citing a “gut feeling,” she said she called 911 to confirm it was a real police officer.

“After speaking with a dispatcher, I learned it was someone impersonating an officer and thankfully I did not pull over,” she wrote. “When the Charger realized I was not going to pull over, he finally cut his lights off and went on around me.”

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the state highway patrol requires officers who are driving unmarked patrol cars to sound the siren while activating their blue lights when they pull someone over.

“Many times, the people that have illegally obtained a flashing blue light will not have their vehicle outfitted with the electronic equipment necessary for a functioning siren,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you aren’t sure, wait until you hear the sound of the siren before pulling over.”

Drivers can also turn on their hazard lights and reduce speed while they look for a well-lit public area to pull over.

“Troopers understand this person is acknowledging their presence and request to pull over, but are simply looking for a safe place to stop,” the sheriff’s office said.

If a driver is still unsure, they can call the Highway Patrol and tell dispatch the road name and county they’re in. According to the sheriff’s office, the dispatcher can then confirm with the trooper that the driver is looking for a safe place to stop.

