Charlotte man reportedly shot by police under $1 million bond in Gaston County Jail

Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting on Feb. 11, 2022, that reportedly involved two Mount Holly Police officers and a Charlotte man who now faces assault charges.

A Charlotte man reportedly shot by Mount Holly Police officers on Feb. 11 now faces criminal charges and remains in Gaston County Jail under a $1 million bond

Mount Holly Police charged Omar De'Vone Jordan, 29, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of injury to personal property.

He was booked into Gaston County Jail just after noon Monday. His jail mugshot shows him with a bandage to the back of the neck.

He had been in the hospital being treated for his injuries in Friday's incident with Mount Holly Police, but was released Monday, according to Mount Holly Police.

Police have identified the two officers who fired their weapons as Officer Joseph Griffin, who has been with the department since Oct. 2, 2019, and Officer Logan Ruocco, who was hired on June 3, 2021. Both officers were assigned to patrol with the Mount Holly Police Department at the time of the incident, according to police.

Both officers remain on administrative duty during the criminal and administrative investigations. This is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, when officers went to 105 Maple Circle to check on a suspicious vehicle, according to police.

Jordan was reportedly parked in the apartment complex of Abbey Court Apartments at the time.

Police officers respond to the scene of a Feb. 11, 2022, shooting that reportedly involved two Mount Holly Police officers and a Charlotte man.

Officers reported they attempted to make contact with Jordan. They said while they were speaking with Jordan, he put his car in reverse and struck the two officers.

Officers said the driver proceeded to shift the car into drive and accelerated the vehicle in the direction of other officers. Police Chief Don Roper said this is when officers drew their guns and shot at the driver.

The two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, but released that night, according to police.

Roper said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations will be investigating the incident.

Story continues

The Gaston County District Attorney's office will also be conducting an independent review of the shooting.

The Mount Holly Police Department’s internal affairs bureau said it will be conducting a separate but parallel investigation to ensure department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-869-1823 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Investigations underway in Mount Holly Police shooting Charlotte man