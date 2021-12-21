Charlotte man sent to prison for OWI, reckless driving in fatal crash maintains innocence

Quentin Bartlett

CHARLOTTE — Celena Hall was supposed to end up with her boyfriend's last name and his children — not a necklace with his ashes hanging around her neck.

Hall and Quentin Bartlett, 27, of Charlotte, spent 2020 talking about how it was going to be their year. They planned to get engaged and spoke of marriage and children, Hall said.

But those dreams shattered when Bartlett was killed at about 2 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020, by a drunk driver in the parking lot of CB’s Bar and Zoo in Charlotte.

A jury convicted Benjamin Dunn, 25, of Charlotte, of operating while intoxicated, reckless driving causing death and involuntary manslaughter a little over a year later.

Dunn was sentenced Monday to eight to 15 years in prison with 419 days credit for time he served in jail awaiting trial.

Dunn apologized to Bartlett's family for his death, which he said was "nothing short of a tragedy." He said it was not intentional and that "that night continues to haunt me."

Despite that, Dunn said he still maintains his innocence.

The night of Bartlett's death, Dunn had been on probation for operating while intoxicated. Police found alcohol and marijuana in his system, according to court records.

About a month after the crash, Eaton County District Court Judge Julie O'Neill reduced Dunn's $500,000 bond to $50,000. He posted the bond and was released, but less than three weeks later he was back in front of O'Neill for violating both his OWI probation and the bond conditions.

"This very justice system failed my brother," Bartlett's younger sister, Kayle Bartlett, said Monday.

Dunn filmed himself driving shortly before the crash, steering with his knees as he opened a bottle of liquor, Eaton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Strong said. He drank at two bars that night and got kicked out of one.

"He has shown he has no chance for rehabilitation," Strong said.

Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham agreed. She said during the trial, she wanted to see testimony about how Dunn made a mistake and how remorseful he was. But that didn't happen.

Instead, she said she heard Strong ask, "You still don't think you did anything wrong?" and Dunn answer: "No."

Dunn's mother begged Cunningham to give him a short sentence or no sentence at all. In fact, Cunningham pointed out, nearly every member of his family except his sister didn't seem to recognize the harm Dunn had caused.

"How do you rehabilitate someone who doesn't get it?" Cunningham said Monday. "You absolutely have no respect for the law. ... Now as a result of that a human life is gone."

Cunningham considered sentencing Dunn above the guidelines but said she didn't want to chance an appeals court overruling her decision and sending it back, which might force the Bartlett family to have to go through another sentencing hearing.

Aaron Sherman, Bartlett's twin sister, said while Dunn will eventually be released from prison, her own sentence of life without her brother will never end.

During her victim impact statement, Sherman wondered how her funny and loving twin's story could end with him being treated worse than a deer hit on the side of the road.

"I wonder if he was scared, if he was in pain, if he knew what was coming," Sherman said. "My brother deserved so much more than this."

