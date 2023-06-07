Charlotte man sentenced for 2022 Asheville armed robbery

A Charlotte man has been sentenced to prison for his connection to an Asheville armed robbery in January 2022.

Fredderick Seth Grant, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon while in Buncombe County Superior Court on Monday, according to our news partners at WLOS.

Grant was one of two people who were accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Asheville in January of last year, WLOS reported. Police arrested Grant in February 2022, along with the second suspect, in Newton.

After pleading guilty, Grant was sentenced to serve between five and eight years in prison, WLOS says.

