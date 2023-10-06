Charlotte man set at least 10 fires. Police say he’s a serial arsonist.

A man accused of setting at least 10 fires across Charlotte is in custody while officials look into other blazes he may have started.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested Raymond Cureton, 55, Monday on dozens of charges, including second-degree arson and burning personal property, for fires they say were intentionally set on Sept. 16.

A man who rented a room in one of the homes told WSOC, the Charlotte Observer’s news partner, Cureton lived there without paying rent. The landlord, a woman who has owned the house on Anderson Street near The Plaza for 35 years, couldn’t get him to leave, he said.

That fire caused $100,000 in damage, according to firefighters. Investigators were still looking into the second fire on North Davidson Street near 24th Street. Cureton is connected to at least eight other fires, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

“Arson is one of those things that is that is certainly frightening,” said CMPD Lt. Kevin Pietrus. “It’s not something that happens often, thank God, but when it does happen, it does stoke fear.”

OVerall, arsons have decreased this year compared to this time last year, CMPD public information officer Michael Allinger said.