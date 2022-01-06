Charlotte man shot after breaking into a family member’s home again, NC sheriff says

A North Carolina homeowner fired their shotgun and hit a family member who had broken into their house and began to make violent threats, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for breaking and entering at a home on Bluebird Hill Lane in Weddington. One of the homeowners told the deputies that the suspect, identified as Tony Sanders II of Charlotte, was a relative, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the break-in, the homeowner grabbed a shotgun and fired one round, striking Sanders in the leg, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sanders fled but was found by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Union County deputies just over the county line on Providence Road.

Sanders was arrested after his release from a hospital. He is charged with one count of felony breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize or injure occupant, and one count of second-degree trespass, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowners were not injured.

Sanders has been arrested on at least two other occasions since 2019 for breaking into the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Last September, Sanders was told by Union County deputies not to return to the home.

“I am glad that the homeowners were not hurt during this incident and that they were prepared to protect themselves,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a news release. “The investigation into this incident was handled professionally and efficiently and this family can rest a little easier knowing that the suspect is in our jail.”