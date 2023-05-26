Charlotte man shot, killed in Gastonia

The Shelby Police Department held the annual Watch for Me campaign to crack down on improper use of crosswalks throughout the city.

A man is dead after he reportedly tried to break into a Gastonia home.

According to police, Frankie Carl Jones, 50, of Charlotte, was outside of a home in the 2900 block of Crescent Lane when he was shot and killed.

A 911 call came in to Gaston County Communications around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. The caller said a man was trying to break into the home and that another person inside the home fired shots.

Responding officers found Jones outside the home near the front door suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Gastonia Police spokesman said that the preliminary investigation indicates Jones arrived at the home armed with a handgun, confronted a man at the front door and was then shot by him.

Police are still trying to determine if Jones knew the man who came to the door or someone else inside the home.

Police plan to confer with the district attorney’s office to determine if anyone will face charges in the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Gastonia