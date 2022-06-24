Charlotte man shot at officers from inside house, no one injured, police say

A man who police say was in a crisis and later was hospitalized fired at officers late Thursday from inside a home in east Charlotte, prompting response from SWAT and mental health crisis experts.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the home on the 5800 block of Hunting Ridge Lane just before midnight, according to a release sent out by police. They were originally called to assist Medic and were told the man “was aggressive and disoriented,” according to the police report.

Officials say responding officers tried to talk with the man, whose name was not released, but he had a handgun and shot at them and at an unoccupied police car.

According to CMPD, police officers did not fire back at the man.

“The officers were able to move to a position of cover and call for additional officers and the CMPD SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Team,” CMPD said in the release. “There was no indication that anyone else was inside of the residence other than the suspect.”

SWAT negotiators de-escalated the situation by talking with the man from outside the home, CMPD said in the release. Once he agreed to exit, he was taken to a hospital for treatment under an involuntary commitment court order.

The man has not yet been charged but police say their investigation is ongoing.