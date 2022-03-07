Charlotte man shot outside apartment dies at Matthews hospital, police say

A man died at a hospital in Matthews, NC after being shot outside his southeast Charlotte apartment early Monday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers about 3:30 a.m. were notified by Matthews Police regarding a man who was shot in the 9500 block of Springfield Gardens Drive.

Juwan Carlos Hernandez, 24, who lived at the apartment complex, was identified as the victim and pronounced dead at 4 a.m, according to a CMPD news release.

This is the 14th homicide of 2022, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.