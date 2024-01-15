Charlotte man swept out to sea, found in Hawaii

A Charlotte man was found in the ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Saturday, police on the island say.

Hawaii police are investigating this possible drowning, saying they found Carson Philbin in the ocean off Ka’ū.

Police say four swimmers were having trouble swimming through the rough ocean.

Officials responded to the South Point area for a call about swimmers in distress. When they arrived, they found bystanders helping the swimmers get back to shore safely. Three of them made it back.

Unfortunately, Philbin was found later and pronounced dead at the hospital.

His exact cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

