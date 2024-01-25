Charlotte man who tried to help his son in I-485 accident fatally hit by a truck

The Charlotte Fire Department is mourning the loss of a retired fire captain who died after being struck by a vehicle on the inner loop of I-485 in Mint Hill.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the department announced that Charlotte Fire Department Capt. Tony Moore was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Mile Marker 43 near Highway 51, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that an initial investigation revealed a crash involving three vehicles had been moved to the median, WSOC said. One of the drivers of those vehicles was Anthony Moore, who called his father, Tony Moore.







Tony Moore came to the scene to help. As he was dropped off, WSOC said, he attempted to cross the interstate, and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Moore died at the scene.

It is with great sadness that we have learned Charlotte Fire Captain (retired) Tony Moore tragically died this evening in an automobile accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with Capt. Moore’s family and everyone who loved him. — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) January 25, 2024

