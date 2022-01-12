Charlotte man wanted ‘something pretty big’ for his family. He found it in NC mountains.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Kris Carroll of Charlotte said he couldn’t have picked a better North Carolina mountain home for his family than the one he closed on for a record $6.8 million on Jan. 3.

The home at 264 Skycliff Drive in the gated Wildcat Cliffs community offers “amazing” 360-degree mountain views, Carroll told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. He’s loved the mountains since his undergrad days at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, he said.

A Charlotte man bought this home on Skycliff Drive in Asheville for a record price, according to the Beverly-Hanks real estate firm, which represented the buyer.

Wildcat Cliffs is off Town Mountain Road in north Asheville, 2 miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway and about 135 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.

“It’s a really amazing property with an amazing view,” he said.

At 7,436 square feet, the home also is spacious enough for Carroll and his wife, his three children and three stepchildren and, perhaps, his parents, he said.

The sale was the highest ever for a home in Asheville’s 28804 ZIP code, according to the Beverly-Hanks real estate firm.

The median home sales price in the 28804 zip code is $627,500, according to Realtor.com.

Beverly-Hanks disclosed the sale in a Jan. 4 news release, without revealing the buyer’s name. The Observer found Carroll’s name through public records.

Renée Miller, residential broker associate for Beverly-Hanks’ Biltmore Park office, represented the buyers.

In the release, Miller said the buyers originally wanted 50-plus acres to build a private estate with three or four homes for their family, “so we were looking at large tracts of land and large homes on land.”

The home at 264 Skycliff Drive in the gated Wildcat Cliffs community in Asheville offers 360-degree mountain views.

Financial planner

Carroll, 46, was CEO of Carroll Financial in Charlotte until the firm joined Wealth Enhancement Group last month. He is now managing director for the Carolinas of the financial planner, he said.

Carroll said he has lived in Charlotte since he was 4. He was born in Tennessee, where his dad served in the military, he said.

The family is encouraging Carroll’s parents to sell their home near Blowing Rock and move in with him, he said.

Except for a second-floor room above the garage, the home is single-story, he said. That will make it easier for his parents —and his wife’s parents when they visit — to get around, Carroll said.

The 4.55-acre property includes “flat grassland,” he said.

The home at 264 Skycliff Drive in the gated Wildcat Cliffs community in Asheville sold for a record $6.8 million, according to the Beverly-Hanks real estate firm, which represented the buyer.

Grand salon, other features

The four-bedroom home includes a grand salon with a fireplace; a bar made of semi-precious marble; a movie theater; thermal-heated Italian wood-look tile; and Italian porcelain countertops, according to its previous listing on Canopy MLS, where Charlotte-area real estate agents list most properties for sale..

An outdoor terrace includes a stone fire place, and the exterior of the home includes Turkish and Portuguese limestone features.