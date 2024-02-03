Charlotte man’s warrant turns to murder after girlfriend dies from ‘unnatural’ causes in hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend after she died Thursday while being treated for an “unnatural” medical condition, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, in the 8400 block of Strider Drive in east Charlotte. They reportedly discovered a female victim, 21-year-old Nataly Martinez, unresponsive.

Medic transported Martinez to Novant Matthews with what police are calling “a life-threatening condition.” Officers learned the female’s condition may not have been natural.

Detectives reportedly developed information to believe the victim’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Freddy Renteria, caused the life-threatening condition. With this information, attempted-murder warrants were obtained for his arrest.

During attempted apprehension with outside agencies, police say Renteria attempted to take his own life and was transported to an area hospital. CMPD is not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Later on Thursday, Martinez, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Upon completion of an autopsy, the preliminary results confirmed homicide rather than from natural causes.

On Friday, CMPD detectives updated the warrant for Renteria’s arrest to murder.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit was assisted by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and the Mississippi Highway Patrol in locating Renteria.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Renteria has separate 2022 arrests for assault and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

