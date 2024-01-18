Charlotte massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting clients

A massage therapist is guilty of sexually assaulting his Charlotte clients, a jury found earlier this month.

Eugene Gatling, 39, “abused his position of trust and confidence” when he sexually assaulted a client after she fell asleep on the massage table in January 2021, according to a news release from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury found him guilty of sexual battery and second-degree forcible sexual offense. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Felony Special Victims Team trial

The DA’s Felony Special Victims Team convicted two other defendants during its most recent trial Jan. 2.

Donald Clinton, 36, pleaded guilty to habitual misdemeanor assault, and Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis sentenced him to 8 to 19 months in prison. Pending completion of 36 months of supervised probation, that sentence will be suspended, according to the news release.

Laquisha Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Davis sentenced her to 25 to 42 months in prison. That sentence was suspended pending completion of two years of supervised probation.