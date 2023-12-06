Charlotte Master Chorale to invite Gaston County students to Christmas concert for free

This holiday season, the Charlotte Master Chorale is planning a Christmas concert that will not only honor the holiday, but also Gastonia native and Broadway performer T. Oliver Reid.

The concert’s theme, “Home,” was designed specifically with Reid in mind.

“We knew we wanted to bring in Timothy, and to bring him home,” said the Chorale’s artistic director Kenny Potter.

Gaston County holds a special place in the heart of many involved with the Charlotte Master Chorale.

Potter grew up in Kings Mountain.

As an adult still working with music, Potter became an assistant choir director at Ashbrook High School, and worked with choirs at several other Gaston County schools.

According to Potter, the Chorale’s current managing director and assistant conductor Philip Biedenbender is also a former Ashbrook High School instructor.

Their connection with the county runs deep, as the two also previously worked as directors of the choir at First ARP Church in Gastonia.

Looking for the perfect opportunity to bring Reid into the concert, Potter and Biedenbender looked for the string that tied the three of them together, and that was Gaston County.

Reid graduated from Ashbrook High School in 1988, before heading to New York where he has since led a 25-year career on Broadway.

The theme, “Home,” came from a desire to bring Reid home.

“(Biedenbender) and I worked together to come up with a theme that would marry bringing Timothy in, so we came up with home,” Potter said. “We thought that would be really beautiful.”

"I'm excited about it, just to be able to come back to Gastonia and do any type of concert is a really special thing for me," Reid said. "Absolutely was my answer immediately."

The team is working to make the concert impactful for Gaston County students in a number of ways.

“One thing (Reid) is going to be doing is he’s going to be visiting high schools in the county,” Potter said.

Before the concert, Reid will pay a visit to Ashbrook and Forestview high schools to answer student questions, share his story, and perform for those involved with theater, chorus, band or the arts.

Reid says he is excited to have the opportunity to connect with students from his home county.

"I had the great fortune of having fantastic music and theater teachers while I was in high school in Gaston County," Reid said, adding that he plans to, "make sure that young people who may have aspirations in the arts realize that there's room for them and space for them."

"You don't have to go to a big city or be from a big city in order to work in the arts," Reid said. "There is absolutely space for you."

According to the Chorale, Gaston County students and choral teachers are invited to attend the concert for free.

The concert is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Gastonia, located at 2650 Union Road. Tickets are available for those who are not Gaston County students or choral teachers at charlottemasterchorale.org.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Charlotte Master Chorale to perform in Gastonia