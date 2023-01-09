Police investigating shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park

Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of the gunfire. A police report says the Frankie’s Fun Park building was also shot into. Frankie’s was open at the time of the shooting, according to the center’s hours of operation.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, there was an argument between two people just before the shooting happened. The suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving Frankie’s, and they got into a car “with some sort of tarp, or covering, on the rear driver’s side window.” When the car was leaving, the suspects fired about 11 shots toward the building.

Photos of the vehicle and the suspects were released on Monday.

Police said there were “adults and children inside the vehicles” that were narrowly missed by the shots. A police report says there were eight victims listed in the shooting, though most of them reportedly had no injuries. One victim was taken to the hospital after receiving “severe lacerations.”

The Huntersville Police Department is still investigating the incident. If you have information about the suspects or suspect vehicle, you’re urged to call 704-464-5400.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

