Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at scene of the city’s 53rd homicide of the year Tuesday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene of a homicide Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Camp Greene Street about 5:30 p.m., CMPD said on Twitter. That is near Freedom Drive west of uptown.

WSOC aerial footage shows police at an apartment complex.

The homicide is the city’s 53rd this year.

Police have released no details about the homicide, including if they have a suspect or if they know what happened.

This is a developing story.