CMS Board set to take up budget as interim superintendent steps into top role

Hugh Hattabaugh will have his first meeting as the interim superintendent of CMS on Monday. The meeting comes as the Board of Education is set to vote on its budget request, including the teacher raises that former superintendent Ernest Winston had proposed.

Superintendent Earnest Winston had previously proposed a budget that could make CMS teachers’ pay the highest in the state by increasing the local supplement.

The proposal calls for roughly two billion dollars for next school year, $579 million of which would come from the county.

It calls for a 2.7% raise for teachers, support staff, and assistant principals, and a 2.5% raise for principals and non-certified staff.

Teaching assistants would make at least $16.50 an hour.

Hattabaugh is rejoining the district at a time when academic performance and low test scores are a big concern from school officials, something he focused on when he last acted as interim superintendent in 2011.

Last year, the country tried to withhold $56 million from CMS and asked the district to produce a plan on how to close achievement gaps for minority students.

Once the budget is finalized, it will head to county commissioners for approval.

Currently, first-year certified teachers for CMS make $41,736 over ten months. Compare that to Wake County, where they make a few dollars more - $41,892.

If CMS teachers get a 2.7% raise, they will make about $42,863, jumping above Wake County teachers by about $1,000.

That assumes Wake and other counties don’t give their teachers raises. Those counties still have to work out their budget, which will likely include a raise as well.

“Actually, they should do better. You couldn’t have your job without a teacher. Teachers is where it all begins,” resident Latoya Lewis-Jones said.

At a meeting Monday night, Winston said he would ask the county for an additional $41 million to cover the costs.

Last year, CMS schools had a battle with the county over funding.

County commissioners withheld $56 million from the district until it offered a plan to improve school and student success.

The county and CMS eventually came to an agreement.

Just last week, a CMS progress report showed third-graders are struggling in school and only 13.4% of students are projected to meet their end-of-year goals.

The report made a number of recommendations, including teaching in smaller groups.

Winston said it would also make it easier to recruit new teachers. In December 2021, CMS said it lost 800 teachers so far this school year.

The board is expected to vote on the budget April 26.

