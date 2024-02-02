Charlotte metro trio held on $1M bonds for child prostitution charges

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three Charlotte-area suspects are being held on $1 million bonds each for prostitute charges in Gaston County.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, they were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 30, for allegedly promoting prostitution of a minor or person with mental disability, a felony. The suspects are:

Anna Watson, 19, of Monroe

Otu Efiom Ekong, 20, of Concord

Marvin Ricardo Qualls, 38, of East Spencer

All three are being held in the Gaston County Jail and had initial court dates Wednesday.

