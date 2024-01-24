Charlotte mom raped inside her home while teen hiding upstairs called 911, CMPD says

Among smashed window pieces, a mother was raped in the back of her south Charlotte home Wednesday morning, police said. Her teenage child was upstairs, calling 911 for help.

Within six minutes, police were on the scene of the attack in the 10200 block of Chilvary Drive, where Santerius Qwayshawn Allen, a 32-year-old convicted felon, was still raping the victim. The victim fought “hard and valiantly” against the violent attacker, police said.

Allen has been charged with felony breaking and entering, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, sexual battery and assault on a female for the 10:30 a.m. assault, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Allen is a convicted felon in Cleveland County, police said. He has a history of break-ins and has previously been arrested by Charlotte police six times. It is unclear if he lives in the city.

After interviewing Allen, police said they do not know why he targeted the victim’s residence, but they do know one thing: “He shouldn’t be let out.”

“Hopefully the justice system will take control of this person and put them away for a very long time,” Maj. Jonathan Thomas said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.