Charlotte murder suspect called 911 after shooting woman in head, police audio shows

A 24-year-old Charlotte woman was killed Sunday in what police say was a domestic violence-related shooting.

Police arrested and charged Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr., 28, with murder, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news statement.

The suspect called 911 around 6 p.m. saying he shot his wife in the head, according to police dispatch audio obtained through Broadcastify. Paramedics found Janna Lee Barnes, 24, dead at the scene, a home on Teresa Lane, near the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Oakdale Road in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

It’s not clear from public records if Belk and Barnes were married.

This is the third domestic-violence-related homicide in Mecklenburg County this year, according to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Last year, the organization recorded only one in the county.

Darren Curry, 42, stabbed and killed his girlfriend Feb. 24 before calling 911, according to police reports.

Elie Hugo Noel, 33, shot his ex-girlfriend — and then himself — in South End Feb. 13, according to police records and NCCADV.