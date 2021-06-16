Charlotte’s next historic landmark may be this office tower on Independence Boulevard

1 / 6

Charlotte’s next historic landmark may be this office tower on Independence Boulevard

Susie Webb
·5 min read

Thousands drive by it every day, but many may not know its name or history.

It’s the tall, white, cubical building located off Independence Boulevard, not far from where the thoroughfare connects with Albemarle Road.

The Ervin Building — also known as the Varnadore Building — has captured the hearts of many in east Charlotte. Just before emptying out, the property was home to LGBTQ+ groups and businesses, including qnotes newspaper, which warmly called the building in a 2017 story the “Queer Tower.”

Over the past few years, the building has fallen into disrepair. But, with a neighborhood-led initiative, the building seems to be getting its rebirth.

“The building’s been dilapidating and in a state of disrepair for quite some time,” said Charlotte City Council member Matt Newton, who represents the area. “Given its historical value ... no one wanted to see it torn down.”

Five years ago, Chris Mau, who’s lived in east Charlotte for 21 years, helped gather neighbors in support of renovating the building.

“The more people I spoke with, the more I came to understand that there was some kind of significance with the building,” Mau said. “It seemed to have a history to it, but nobody knew exactly what it was.”

Mau helped assemble 36 neighborhoods to support the rezoning of the land, a key step to revive the building.

Gvest Capital has taken over the renovation of the near 60-year-old building. Plans call for modern office space featuring a rooftop bar and restaurant.

Charlotte wants to use its vacant land to tackle the city’s affordable housing crisis

Historic preservation

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC) on Monday voted unanimously in support of designating the Ervin building as a historic local landmark. The recommendation goes to City Council for a final vote.

The designation would lead to tax benefits. The property tax benefit is meant to incentivize historic preservation, said Jack Thomson, executive director of the HLC.

Though the building is only about 60-years-old, the general age cutoff for a property to be eligible for a historic local landmark designation is about 50 years, Thomson said.

The Ervin building came to the attention of the HLC after a survey identified it as a good example of mid-century modernist architecture.

Charles Ervin, who built the building, was listed as the South’s largest home builder in 1958 and constructed at least 10,000 homes in the greater Charlotte area. Ervin was known for building customizable homes at a relatively low cost, according to the HLC designation report.

The company was not without controversy and was “entangled in racial disputes until the company folded in the mid-1970s,” the designation report said. It faced racial discrimination charges for a South Carolina development alleging that potential Black homebuyers were turned away.

Written neighborhood histories, including in Oaklawn Park and University Park, as well as advertisements by Ervin’s company and others, which ran in the Observer in the 1950s, show deep and persistent housing segregation in Charlotte. Although Ervin is noted to have been one of the few developers who built homes for both white and Black families during that time, it is also true that many of the neighborhoods he built were off limits to Black families, due to deed restrictions barring Black home buyers. In some ads, Ervin’s company specifically marketed new residential developments for Black families — the assumption being that the rest were only for white people.

The Observer reported in May that Gvest Capital plans to install a painted mural at the renovated Ervin building of Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first Black student to integrate Charlotte schools. “The lobby of the repurposed tower will include historical information about Charles Ervin,” the Observer reported.

The tower was originally called the Ervin Building but later became more commonly called the Varnadore Building, renamed in 1992 after Jim Varnadore “whose real-estate firm took up two stories of the building,” CharlotteFive reported several years.

Revitalizing east Charlotte

Beyond Ervin’s legacy, the building itself seems to hold great importance in the minds and hearts of residents of East Charlotte.

“To save this building would be great,” said Diane Langevin, president of the Winterfield Neighborhood Association. “I mean I remember when I first moved to Charlotte — that was a premier building back then. So, it would positively affect all the neighborhoods around the area once it’s refurbished.”

There seems to be excitement among the nearby neighborhoods, but cautious excitement.

“It’s hard because I’ve been involved for going on five years, so it’s getting excited, but you get hesitantly excited because you know nothing happens smoothly,” said Carolyn Millen, president of Eastway Park/Sheffield Park neighborhood. “You just hope at this point that everything is on schedule and it keeps moving.”

Many are hoping that renovations to the Ervin building are the ticket needed to turn around the reputation of east Charlotte.

“I feel like east Charlotte’s been kind of an underdog,” Mau said. “It’s not been cast as the shining star that it really is. People see the deterioration in the main corridors and just make an assessment that the whole thing’s like that.”

Newton said he hopes the building becomes a catalyst for additional growth.

“It’s about recapturing that vibrancy, that dynamic character of the corridor,” Newton said. “The building does that.”

What’s next for Varnadore building?

Moving forward, the Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing on whether to designate the Ervin building as a historic local landmark. A date has not been specified of when the council will vote.

If the Ervin building gains designation as a historic local landmark, the HLC would review the developer’s rehabilitation plans to ensure that it follows any necessary historic preservation regulations.

“In this particular case, we feel very confident that what we will see from the owner will meet our standards,” Thomson said.

Building developer Richard Gee confirmed that Gvest Capital would work with the HLC if the Ervin building gains designation as a historic local landmark.

For now, it seems that original neighborhood push to revitalize the Ervin building may be paying off.

“I’m hoping that maybe a little over a year from now myself and my neighbors and others will be standing on a rooftop restaurant with the owners of the building and toasting that the vision was completed,” Millen said.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida city accidentally sells water tower

    A small city in Florida accidentally sold its water tower.

  • Trainer Bob Baffert sues to get New York suspension lifted

    Trainer Bob Baffert sued in federal court Tuesday in an effort to get his suspension by the New York Racing Association lifted. The NYRA suspended the Hall of Famer in mid-May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test that found 21 picograms of betamethasone. The steroid helps reduce swelling and Baffert acknowledged that Medina Spirit tested positive for the substance that is banned on race day in Kentucky.

  • German company announces new $8 million North American headquarters in Charlotte area

    The proximity to Charlotte’s airport influenced the company’s decision to base its North American headquarters in the region, the CEO said. The move will create dozen of new​ jobs.

  • Unions react angrily to adult care home vaccination plans

    British labor unions reacted angrily Wednesday to reports that the government plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations for people who work in care homes for older adults in England. Newspapers, including the Guardian and the Times of London, reported that the government plans to introduce the requirement after deciding that vaccinating care home workers would protect vulnerable residents. The GMB union said the government should focus on persuading workers to get vaccinated rather than imposing mandates that might alienate staff members.

  • Secrets of tiny diving mammals revealed

    Biologists have uncovered the genetic secrets of water shrews, the world's smallest diving mammals.

  • Still a summit secret: What happened in Helsinki between Putin and Trump?

    Ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, congressional Democrats said they are no longer seeking records of former President Donald Trump’s private meetings with the Russian leader, despite previous concerns Trump tried to conceal details of their conversations. "The Biden administration is looking forward, not back," said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., whose panel once considered subpoenaing Trump’s interpreter to testify about his July 2018 meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, where only an American interpreter was also present. From 2017 to 2019, amid former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, Democrats raised questions about Trump’s conversations with Putin, especially after Trump said in Helsinki, standing next to Putin, that he believed his 2017 denial of election interference, over the findings of U.S. intelligence.

  • Nail-biting video from cockpit of Navy fighter jet is making social media nauseated

    Watch the horizon behind the pilot.

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists

  • Connected devices are latest Senate antitrust focus

    Senators scrutinized the connected device industry of home assistants, music players and other smart home products Tuesday.Driving the news: Lawmakers from both parties see the smart speaker market as another area where tech giants like Google and Amazon may take unfair advantage of competitors and users.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Congress's antitrust legislation has focused mostly on the workings of social network and e-commerce pl

  • 'Unplanned' outages hit Texas power plants in soaring temperatures

    One official said he was "deeply concerned" about the number of offline plants.

  • Duterte ignores probe on extra-judicial killings

    A spokesperson for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the leader will not cooperate with a probe by the International Criminal Court into the thousands of alleged extra-judicial killings in his country, all part of its bloody war on drugs.The ICC's chief prosecutor asked the court on Monday (June 14) to open the case, which she has previously said could uncover crimes against humanity, and referred to a series of Reuters investigations in her preliminary findings.On Tuesday (June 15), families of some of the dead cheered the court's move.Normita Lopez's 23-year-old son was killed in 2017 when he allegedly resisted arrest."If we filed the case against Duterte here, nothing would happen. Since he's the president he can manipulate everything. He can do anything to avoid getting sued and imprisoned. When I heard the news about the ICC I became more hopeful."Philippine authorities say over 6,100 suspected drug dealers have been killed in the five years of the campaign, all of whom violently resisted arrest. Rights groups; however, say many were summarily executed.A series of Reuters investigations in 2016 and 2017 exposed some of the brutal deaths. A Duterte representative held a press conference Tuesday:"I believe that the decision to move forward into a formal investigation stage is legally erroneous, politically motivated. It is legally erroneous because in the first place the ICC has no jurisdiction over the subject matter of crimes against humanity as alleged in her information against President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Secondly, the case even for purposes of formal investigation, is barred by the principle of complementarily. And thirdly, the investigation is not pursuant or in aid of substantial justice."Duterte is popular at home and widely supported for his tough stance on crime. The Phillipines ended its membership with the ICC in 2018.

  • Iran May Renew Monitoring Pact If Nuclear Talks Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran said it may renew a key nuclear monitoring agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, potentially buying more time for world powers to broker an arrangement between Tehran and Washington to revive their 2015 atomic deal.Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff for President Hassan Rouhani, said the extension of the temporary inspections pact with the IAEA will happen only if there’s progress at the current round of talks in Vienna over how to restore the nuclear accord, acco

  • Ethiopia's election 2021: A quick guide

    Prime Minister and Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed faces his first electoral test since taking office.

  • This North Carolina city ranks among best in nation to find a job, new report finds

    Job and salary growth helped the area earn a spot on the list, results show.

  • 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs while walking with brother, South Carolina cops say

    The boy was retrieving his pet chihuahua when other dogs attacked him, the child’s father said.

  • Lara Trump ridiculed for questioning Kamala Harris’ qualifications as Twitter highlights VP’s accomplishments

    Fox contributor mocked for being among ‘the most un-self-aware people to walk the planet’

  • Airbnb paid tourist $7m after she was raped at knifepoint at New York home

    The victim will not be allowed to sue the company or the apartment host in exchange for the settlement payout

  • Senior House Democrat critiques GOP colleagues for sticking to ‘cult’ of Trump

    “They’re still bending the knee to Donald Trump,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries says

  • Man tried to sell car with his girlfriend’s body in the back seat, Tennessee police say

    Her body was found in a parking area in May, according to police.

  • ‘Putin’s favourite congressman’ was at the insurrection rally at the Capitol

    Rohrabacher was seen in photos outside the Capitol as riot unfolded