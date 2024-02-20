The Charlotte Observer’s 2024 girls’ high school track preview

Here is The Observer’s 2024 preview for girls’ track teams in the area:

Teams to watch

Charlotte Christian: The Knights return a veteran group from a team that finished third in the NCISAA Division I state outdoor championships a year ago.

The Knights will be led by junior Nina Dominique, the school-record holder in every sprint. Dominique will look to repeat as NCISAA Division I state champion in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Sophomore Kate Willette looks to contend for a state titles in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs after top-10 performances at states in both events as a freshman.

Charlotte Country Day: The Buccaneers won their first NCISAA Division I state outdoor championship in 29 years last spring. This year, the core of that team is back to try and repeat. The group includes seniors Kate Stajos (Michigan State commit, state contender in discus and shot put), Emma Lewis (Miami, Ohio, commit, 800 state runner-up, 1,600 state champion) and Kasey Cone (Richmond commit, 3,200 state champion). Juniors Jada Erwin (400 meters, 55 meters), Abby Kerrins (800, 1,600, 3,200) and Lindsey Kerrins (400, 800, 300-meter hurdles) will also contribute and give Charlotte Country Day the versatility to also contend in all of the relays.

Cuthbertson: The Cavaliers have won three consecutive 4A outdoor state championships and will try to four-peat this spring. The 2023 Charlotte Observer runner of the year, Charlotte Bell (Georgetown University commit, 800- and 1,600-meter run, defending state champion) returns with Stella Kermes (Virginia commit, 800 and 1600-meter run state contender) and Justine Preisano (N.C. State commit). Sophomore Josie Schihl will also be a key contributor.

Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks have the talent to be top five team in the state, according to coach Andrew Sparks. Marvin Ridge will be led by a trio of seniors, including Aria Wegh (Wake Forest commit, defending 300-meter hurdles state champion, could also contend in high jump), Lauren Horwitt (South Carolina commit) and Ella Pasko (Florida State commit), who both look to state contenders in 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Mallard Creek: The Mavericks will have a younger team after losing eight seniors to graduation. However, senior Macy Dulaney (East Carolina commit) is a contender to win the 4A state title in the discus and shot put after finishing fourth in the shot put and third in the state in discus last spring. Junior Jayda Lewis, a sprint special, was regional runner-up at 100 meters last spring. Sophomore Shiasia Mitchell returns after winning the conference title in 100-meter dash as a freshman.

Providence Day: The Chargers had a strong outdoor season last year finishing as NCISAA Division I state runner-up to Charlotte Country Day. This year, Providence Day will be led by the senior duo of Nia Poole (Penn State commit, state champion in long jump) and Morgan Boonshaft (1,600 and 3,200 state contender).

Athletes to Watch

Mackenzie Boggess, Clover: The Blue Eagles’ junior looks to be a factor in the long jump, where she finished fourth at the S.C. 5A state championships a year ago.

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park: The Mustangs’ senior, a Notre Dame commit, is one of the nation’s top distance runners and has all the momentum going into this outdoor season, after winning the 4A state cross country championship (in a state meet record, 16.54.06), the 4A state indoor title in the 3,200 and qualifying to compete for Team USA in U20 World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in March.

Molly Canon, Charlotte Catholic: The Cougars’ senior looks to build on a strong junior season, where she was the Southwestern 4A conference champion in the 400 and 800-meters, while taking 13th at the 4A state championship in the 400.

Alivia Cleveland, Fort Mill: The Yellow Jackets’ sophomore had a big freshman season winning the 1,600 5A state championship outdoors. She also won the S.C. 5A state cross country title last fall.

Kasey Dingman, Lake Norman: The Wildcats’ sophomore looks to build on a breakout freshman season, where she was Greater Metro 4A conference champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Dingman also finished seventh at the 4A state outdoor championships in the 3,200 last season.

Tyler Glover, Ardrey Kell: The Knights’ senior, a Harvard University commit, is a the two-time defending 4A state champion in the shot put both indoors and outdoors and is looking for a three-peat. She’ll also contend in the discus aftrer finished fourth at the 4A state outdoor championships last year.

Caitlin Kasten, Covenant Day: The Lions’ freshman finished third at the NCISAA 4A state cross country championship, while earning CISAA conference runner-up.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian: The Warriors’ junior is already a seven-time, all-state performer (15-time state performer overall) outdoors and is the reigning NCISAA Division I state champion in the 800-meter run.

Miller, who holds 12 school records, will also be running to help the Metrolina Christian girls’ track team try to win its eighth straight, Metrolina Athletic conference title.

Makhyah Pittman, Palisades: The Pumas’ senior was the 4A state runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles outdoors last year, and is coming off a fourth-place finish at the 4A state indoor championships in the 55-meter hurdles earlier this month.

Teri Pridgen, Cannon School: The Cougars’ senior, a Virginia Tech commit, missed her indoor junior indoor season and wasn’t healthy last spring, but still managed to finish as NCISAA Division I 400-meter dash state runner-up. Now, Coach Darren Biehler says Pridgen is fully healthy and expects to be a state contender in the sprints. Pridgen holds 14 different school records.

Mia Royall, Nation Ford: The Falcons’ senior will look to defend her S.C. 5A state championship in the 800-meter run. She also finished third at the state meet in the 1,600. Royall also carries momentum from cross-country, where she was the S.C. 5A state runner-up last fall.

Ava Shook, York: The Cougars’ sophomore looks to build on a breakout freshman season set new school records in the high jump (5-1) and the 800-meter run (2:15.68, third at the 4A state championships). Shook also finished seventh at the S.C. 4A state cross country championships last fall.

I’Ja Walter, Olympic: The Trojans’ senior has momentum coming off her 300-meter, 4A state indoor title earlier this month. Walter also proved she was one of the state’s fastest runners last outdoor season with a third-place finish at the 4A state meet in 200-meter dash, while taking seventh at the same event in the 100-meter dash.

Stefi Williams, Pine Lake Prep: The Pride senior, a Davidson College signee, should be a state contender in three events after finishing fourth in the long jump at the 2A state meet last year, while finishing fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at the same meet.

Notes

▪ Providence Day senior Morgan Boonshaft has missed the past two outdoor track seasons with injury, but made a big comeback last fall when she won the NCISAA 4A state cross-country title. Boonshaft will look to win 1,600- and 3,200-meter state championships, which she did as a freshman

▪ The Cuthbertson girls’ indoor track team won its seventh straight state title earlier this month. This spring, the Cuthbertson girls’ outdoor track team will try to make it four state championships in a row.