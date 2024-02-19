The Charlotte Observer’s 2024 high school girls’ lacrosse preview

Here is The Observer’s 2024 preview for girls’ lacrosse teams in the area:

Teams to watch

Charlotte Catholic: The Cougars lost 15-11 to Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A state championship game a year ago and appear primed for a return to the final. Senior attacker and Louisville commit Kate Daniels (69 goals, 23 ground balls last season) leads the front line. In the midfield, senior MC Farley (35 goals, 58 draw controls) and junior Maddy Baumgratz (41 goals, 45 draw controls) return. And senior defender Julia Nelson, who had only two turnovers all last season, anchors the defense. Farley (Wofford) and Baumgratz (Virginia Tech) are Division 1 commits.

Charlotte Latin: The Hawks are defending N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 championship and are led by Virginia commit and all-everything senior attacker Evie McMahan. Also returning are senior midfielder Ardyn Henry (a California commit), who won 65 percent of her draws last season; senior goalkeeper Elle Collier, a Rollins commit who totaled 155 saves last spring; and fellow Division 1 commits Natalie Massardo (Furman), Riley Milligan (St. Bonaventure) and Reese Morgan (Temple).

Weddington: The Warriors were 16-4 and 4A state semifinalists a year ago, and with the return of senior midfielder Elektra Koulouris, senior attacker Ally McNulty and senior goalie Madilyn “Gator” Wargo, Weddington is primed for a deep playoff run. McNulty, a Campbell commit, has 68 career goals. Wargo made 126 saves a year ago. Coach Robert Salminen’s team is blessed with an excellent backup goalkeeper in junior Ashley Neiland (Catawba commit).

Davidson Day: The Patriots reached the NCISAA Division 2 playoff semifinals a year ago, and most of their key players are back. That includes midfielder/attacker Molly Brown, a sophomore who has been a starter since eighth grade; and sophomore attacker Isabella Pierce, who led the team with 57 goals a year ago. Coach Caitlin Barndt’s team was 8-7 a year ago, but the overall record should be much improved this time around.

Lake Norman: The Wildcats are coming off a 16-4 season and are expected to have much of their 2023 offense returning. The final roster is not set, but it is expected to include senior Meg Klinger, who led the team last season in goals (79) and points (130); and sophomore Juliet Coscia (48 goals in 2023). In fact, the Wildcats could have their top five scorers returning from 2023.

Myers Park: The Mustangs were 18-6 a year ago but must replace their top three scorers, lost via graduation. Millie Rush and Mary Wood, a pair of seniors who scored 27 goals each last spring, would figure to lead the attack this time around. The starting lineup will look different from a year ago, but Myers Park typically finds itself near the top of the standings, come playoff time.

Charlotte Country Day: The Buccaneers were ousted in the NCISAA playoff quarterfinals a year ago, but they appear to be loaded this time around. Senior defender Caroline Beasley had 43 ground balls and 26 takeaways last season. Junior midfielder Grayson Anne McCurdy earned all-America honors with 73 goals, 17 assists, 44 ground balls, 88 draw controls and 26 takeaways in 2023. And a trio of talented sophomores — attackers Sutton Wilson and Ella Stein and midfielder Audrey Neill — figure to play key roles.

Fort Mill: The Yellow Jackets reached the 5A Upper State regional final a year ago and have plenty of returning talent. Junior goalkeeper Emery Dove was especially strong down the stretch last spring, and Fort Mill expects to have seniors Grace Sandler (57 goals) and Taylor Wilcox (39 goals) back in the lineup this season.

Players to Watch

Carolina Beasley, defender, Charlotte Country Day: Beasley, a senior, had 43 ground balls and 26 takeaways a year ago, earning all-state honors.

Molly Brown, attacker-midfielder, Davidson Day: Brown has played on the Davidson Day varsity since eighth grade, totaling 90 goals and 32 assists.

Meg Klinger, attacker, Lake Norman: Klinger was a big part of the Lake Norman offense last season, with 79 goals and 51 assists. She led the team in goals and overall scoring.

Elektra Koulouris, midfielder, Weddington: This Warrior senior, a Duke commit, has been a dominant force for several seasons. She has 176 goals and 227 ground balls in her high school career.

Evie McMahan, attacker, Charlotte Latin: Good news for opposing teams — McMahan is a senior, so this will be her final year of dominating the opposition. She has 115 career goals and was conference player of the year and an all-state selection last season on a state championship team.

Ava Purser, attacker, Lake Norman Charter: Purser, a junior, was the 1A/2A/3A Player of the Year in North Carolina last season. She scored 45 goals in 2023.

Elliette Zukowski, defender, Cannon School: A senior, Zukowski is an anchor of the Cougar defense and a faceoff specialist. She totaled 35 ground balls and 29 takeaways last season.

Key Newcomers

Sydney Fox, midfielder, freshman, Charlotte Christian

Hayden Krumbolz, midfielder, freshman, Lake Norman Charter

Canaan Ross, defender, freshman, Nation Ford

Caroline Uye, midfielder, sophomore, Charlotte Latin

Notes

▪ Cannon School’s program is in its fourth year, and the Cougars hope to move into contender status this season. A pair of midfielders, sophomore London Barnhardt and senior Julia Schattner, could be keys for the Cougars.

▪ Nation Ford senior midfielder Catherine Barhorst is 29 goals from reaching the 200-goal mark in her career.

▪ Clover seems poised to take a big step up this season, as coach Samantha Miller has a number of returnees, led by midfielder Ciara McCormick, who was a second-team all-region selection last spring.

▪ Marvin Ridge features one of the region’s best players on the draw. Senior Brooke Lattanzi won 72.5 percent of faceoffs last season.

Predicted finishes

Greater Metro/Queen City/Catawba Shores: 1. Lake Norman; 2. Hough; 3. Mooresville; 4. Lake Norman Charter; 5. Community School of Davidson; 6. Pine Lake Prep; 7. South Iredell.

SoMeck/Southwestern: 1. Charlotte Catholic; 2. South Mecklenburg; 3. Myers Park; 4. Ardrey Kell; 5. Providence; 6. Butler; 7. Independence.

Southern Carolina/Rocky River: 1. Weddington; 2. Marvin Ridge; 3. Cuthbertson; 4. Porter Ridge; 5. Parkwood; 6. Sun Valley.

S.C. 5A Upper District 3: 1. Fort Mill; 2. Nation Ford; 3. Clover; 4. Blythewood; 5. Spring Valley.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle