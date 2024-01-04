Charlotte Observer readers helped kids and adults during the holidays. Here’s how.

Charlotte Observer readers donated $143,681 to the paper’s Empty Stocking Fund this holiday season to help local families in need, Salvation Army officials said Thursday.

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s Angel Tree program matches children in need with anonymous donors who buy them presents for Christmas, and provides senior citizens with gifts. In cases where donors didn’t step up, Charlotte Observer readers covered the expense by giving to the Empty Stocking Fund.

The Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920.

“Charlotte has a reputation as a giving community, and it has proven itself once again this past Christmas,” said Brent Rinehart, director of communications for the local Salvation Army.

“Thanks to the support of hundreds of individuals, corporations and faith-based communities, there are more than 6,000 children across Charlotte who awakened on Christmas morning with gifts,” Rinehart added.

Shanice Geiger, center, with her biological and foster children. From left, Zion, age 15, Kaleb, age 12, Christian, age 9, Ayden, 5 and Zachary, 13. Not pictured is Nadya, age 17. The family received holiday presents thanks to the Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

‘Great support’ through toy donations, volunteering

Financial giving to the Empty Stocking Fund was down about 13% from the $164,526 given last year, Rinehart said, although a few donations could still be forthcoming.

“However, we’ve seen great support in other areas, such as toy donations and volunteering,” he said..

“We can’t speculate on the factors that may prohibit someone from being able to donate financially,” Rinehart said. “What we can say is that we wouldn’t be able to serve families in our community without the support of our many partners who give of their time, talent and treasure to make this program possible.”

Supporters of The Charlotte Observer Empty Stocking Fund have donated millions of dollars over more than a century, he added.

“Without that support, we wouldn’t be able to make this kind of impact on families in our community each year, Rinehart said. “Year after year, it’s a moving experience to see the generosity that drives a stranger to purchase gifts or donate money for a child or family that they do not know nor will ever meet.”

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program has begun. The program provides toys for children in need. On Tuesday, November 10, 2023 the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary group met for a stocking-stuffing event.

Angel Tree program helped thousands

The Angel Tree program helped 2,432 families in Mecklenburg and Union counties this holiday season, including 6,252 children, Salvation Army officials said.

The program also gave gift cards to 1,605 seniors and 343 people with disabilities., according to The Salvation Army.

Money from the 2022 Empty Stocking Fund campaign also bought 12,000 toys for the 2023 effort, Salvation Army figures show.

This year, 470 people gave to the Empty Stocking Fund campaign, with an average gift of $305.70 per donor, Rinehart said.

Yolanda Brown a member of the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary places gift filled stockings into a carrier in November. The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program is supported by Charlotte Observer readers donating to the paper’s Empty Stocking Fund.

Grateful for support

This year, at least 1,200 volunteers contributed about 4,200 hours organizing, sorting, packing and distributing gifts at the Salvation Army Christmas Center, Rinehart said.

“The real reward comes with seeing the smiles and sharing the hugs with moms, dads and grandparents,” he said.

“That’s when you know the difference it is making in the life of an individual family, and you know that every dollar and hour in the lead up to that moment was well spent.”

How to Give

To donate online, visit EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.