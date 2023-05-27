Charlotte officer returns fire from a car outside a party where guns were reported

Police in Charlotte are searching for a car from which shots were fired after officers responded to a report of a large party where people had guns.

The initial call at 2:10 a.m. came in as an assault with a deadly weapon with no injury, police said.

As officers arrived in the 2600 block of Arnold Drive, several vehicles were leaving, “and one vehicle stopped and fired rounds in the area,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter.

Arnold Drive is off Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.

“An officer perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired their service weapon,” police said. “The suspect vehicle fled the scene.”

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police are searching for a four-door silver sedan with a sun roof.

CMPD urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of the car or has information about the incident to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.