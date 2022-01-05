Charlotte police ask public to help identify a suspect in an assault and attempted rape

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in an attempted rape.

Around 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, police said officers met with a victim about an incident that happened in the 2100 block of Beatties Ford Road.

The victim told officers that a Black male in his 20s, with dreadlocks and missing his top two front teeth, attempted to rape her behind a laundromat, police said. The victim had met the suspect a short time before the incident and voluntarily agreed to walk with him, police said.

Detectives got surveillance video of the incident, which shows the person police call the suspect wearing a blue polo shirt with an unknown logo, a toboggan-style hat and dark-colored pants.

The suspect also had on a distinctive camouflage Boston Celtics backpack, police said. A stock photo of the presumed backpack was shared.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/