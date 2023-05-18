CATS bus driver hurt in reported gunfire exchange with passenger. Suspect detained

A CATS bus driver and passenger are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after reportedly exchanging gunfire during a dispute, authorities said.

In a news release, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported the shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. on the 8500 block of Outlet Boulevard near the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Area Transit System told The Charlotte Observer that the CATS bus driver and a passenger got into an argument before shots were fired.

“The passenger pulled a firearm on the operator, and the operator also pulled out a firearm. Both individuals shot at each other,” CATS said in an email.

Medic reported that they both were transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. Police have yet to identify them.

CMPD said the alleged suspectis in currently custody and there is no current threat to the public.

“CATS regrets this tragic accident. All employees’ and riders’ safety and well-being are a top priority and concern,” the agency said in a statement. “CATS policy does not allow any employee to have a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job.”

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.