Charlotte police involved in shooting with armed person, SWAT team called

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene of a shooting in Steele Creek Saturday evening that involved officers and someone who had a firearm.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive, police said, calling the investigation “active and ongoing.”

At about noon, CMPD reported that its SWAT team responded to a call of someone barricaded in the same block.

“Please avoid the area as officers work to peacefully de-escalate the incident,” police said on Twitter at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

