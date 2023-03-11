Charlotte police involved in shooting with armed person, SWAT team called

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene of a shooting in Steele Creek Saturday evening that involved officers and someone who had a firearm.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive, police said, calling the investigation “active and ongoing.”

At about noon, CMPD reported that its SWAT team responded to a call of someone barricaded in the same block.

“Please avoid the area as officers work to peacefully de-escalate the incident,” police said on Twitter at the time.

