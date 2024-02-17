Charlotte police look for suspects in knifepoint robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two suspects are at large after a knifepoint robbery early Saturday in Charlotte.

Two males walked into a Shell gas station at 3:37 a.m. Saturday and demanded money at knifepoint, the Charlotte Police Department said in a social media post.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed sum of cash, as well as lottery tickets.

A K-9 unit from Ingham County came to help track the suspects, but officers have not found them yet.

Charlotte police chase down suspects in car thefts

Michigan State Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Eaton County Central Dispatch helped in the response.

If you have any information about this incident, the police are asking you to call Detective Jeremy Poortvliet at 517-543-1552.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.