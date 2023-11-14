Charlotte police say officer ‘was intentional’ when striking woman during online video

A video circulating online of a Monday incident shows multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers surrounding a woman who’s lying on the ground, with one officer repeatedly striking her.

The incident happened Monday at a Bojangles near South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road, according to CMPD spokesperson Mike Allinger and a statement from the department. Two people were smoking marijuana in public there when a woman “punched an officer in the face,” CMPD said in its statement.

Police said the man standing with the woman had a firearm and that both people “refused arrest.”

The video starts after the woman is already on the ground with officers around her. It shows a number of nearby people shouting for police to stop as one officer repeatedly hits the woman with his fist.

“You’re gonna kill her right on the ground,” one bystander says.

In the department’s description of events, an officer “threw multiple strikes” to the woman’s thigh and told her to “stop resisting.”

“After several repeated verbal commands, an officer struck the female subject seven times with knee strikes to the peroneal nerve in the thigh to try to gain compliance,” CMPD said. “The officer was intentional about where the strikes were made.”

CMPD’s Internal Affairs division is investigating.

“These are tense situations that have the potential to escalate quickly,” CMPD said. “Police use of force is never easy to watch. Officers are trained to strike large muscle groups in order to gain compliance during an arrest.”

The Charlotte Observer has requested incident reports from the scene and contacted the person who took the video.

