Charlotte police seek suspect in armed robbery of gas station

CHARLOTTE − Police are looking for a man connected to an armed robbery at a Charlotte gas station on Friday.

Officers were alerted of an armed robbery at the Sidco gas station, 715 W. Lawrence Ave., at about 8:55 p.m. The man robbed the gas station and left with an unspecified amount of cash, according to a Charlotte Police Department Facebook post.

A suspect has not yet been arrested. Also responding to the robbery was the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post, Eaton County Central Dispatch and Eaton Area EMS.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Jeremy Poortvliet at 517-543-1552.

Contact Mark Johnson at majohnson2@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMarkJohnson.

Police are searching for a man connected to an armed robbery of a Sidco gas station in Charlotte on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Charlotte police seek suspect in armed robbery of Sidco gas station on Friday, Nov. 11