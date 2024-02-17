Charlotte police seek two after gas station robberry

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police are seeking two male suspects who robbed a gas station at knife point early Saturday.

The individuals entered a Shell gas station about 3:37 a.m. Saturday and demanded money, Charlotte police said in a press release. Police did not provide the address of the station in their release.

"The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets," police said.

A K-9 unit from Ingham County assisted in trying to track the suspects, but did not locate them.

Charlotte officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police Lansing Post, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Eaton County Central Dispatch.

Police ask that if anyone has information about the robbery to contact Detective Jeremy Poortvliet at 517-543-1552.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Shell station in Charlotte robbed by two people Saturday