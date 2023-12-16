Charlotte police shoot, kill man pointing gun at another person outside home

Police shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at someone outside of a Charlotte home on Saturday.

Multiple officers fired at the person after he ignored their “repeated verbal commands” to drop the gun, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Officers then followed the person as he “retreated” into the home in the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue in north Charlotte, police said in the release. The person was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, and officers immediately applied first aid to him.

Medics arrived and pronounced the person dead, according to CMPD.

Police haven’t released the name of the person they shot.

No officers were hurt, police said.

Initial call for service

Officers responded to the area because of a call about a shooting just after 6 a.m., CMPD said.

Police heard more gunshots as they arrived, and that’s when they saw the person pointing the gun at someone, according to the news release.

“At some point it was indicated that the individual did raise the firearm, and officers at that time did fire multiple shots,” Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters at the scene, according to a CMPD interview posted on X.

The SBI is investigating the fatal shooting by police, CMPD said

The CMPD internal affairs bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation. That’s standard procedure when an officer shots someone, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600 or leave an anonymous message at Charlotte Crime Stoppers.com.