Charlotte police shot at, run for cover, while serving search warrant in Gaston County

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives were shot at Sunday morning while serving a warrant for a homicide suspect in Gastonia, according to authorities.

CMPD said in a statement that the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. and involved its Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

According to the statement, issued via the department’s Twitter account, a suspect in a vehicle started shooting at a CMPD vehicle as it arrived in the vicinity of the 500 block of North Falls Street. Additional shots were reportedly fired at a residence as a detective ran for cover.

Shots Fired at CMPD's VCAT Detectives https://t.co/vz8t87LLu2 — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 28, 2023

Officers drove after the vehicle and were able to apprehend the suspect. Police did not release the suspect’s name.

Gaston County police said, also on Twitter, that a search warrant of a home was being served at the time of the incident, 7:18 a.m.

#BREAkING GPD investigating report of shots fired at officers from another jurisdiction serving search warrant at home in 500 blk of N. Falls St.



Shots toward officers reportedly came from passing car.



NO OFFICERS struck by gunfire.



Call of shots fired rcvd at 7:18 am pic.twitter.com/Gxvw1ELcGE — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 28, 2023

Both CMPD and Gaston police confirmed that no officers were struck by gunfire. Charlotte police added that none of its officers fired their weapons during the incident and indicated that the suspect was also not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated if new information is made available.