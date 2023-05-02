Charlotte’s proposed $3.3B budget calls for pay increase for employees, police

Charlotte’s city manager is proposing a revenue-neutral budget but 90% of people in the city will still see a tax increase.

That’s because it’s a revaluation year and the tax burden is shifting from commercial properties to residential.

City manager Marcus Jones’ $3.3 billion budget does not lay off or furlough employees and there are no service cuts.

The budget calls for a 6% salary increase for hourly workers and a 4% salary pool for salaried employees.

All police officers and sergeants would get at least an 8% salary bump.

The starting salary for an officer with a four-year degree would go up to almost $63,000.

