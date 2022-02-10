Charlotte rapper DaBaby punches his ex’s brother at LA bowling alley, video shows

Charlotte rapper DaBaby and his entourage appear to attack the brother of singer DaniLeigh at a Los Angeles bowling alley in a video circulating on social media.

The video appeared on social media Thursday morning and shows DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, punching a man before the 30-year-old rapper’s entourage gets involved. The altercation carries over into the bowling lanes, the video shows.

After the altercation, the “ROCKSTAR” rapper leaves the scene, and the video shows the man walking in his direction.

Rapper DaBaby looks on during the second half of an NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. A viral video shows DaBaby and his entourage in an altercation inside a Los Angeles bowling alley.

Early Thursday, Los Angeles police officers met with a victim who left the bowling alley on Ventura Boulevard after the incident, LAPD told the Observer. The victim told officers that he got into a verbal argument with a suspect who punched him in the face, then was hit and kicked by numerous other persons, police said.

The victim filed an assault with a deadly weapon report and named “Jonathan Kirk” as a suspect, according to LAPD. He received injuries but refused medical treatment, police said.

DaniLeigh, DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend, confirmed in an Instagram post that the man in the video is her brother, Brandon Bills. The 27-year-old DaniLeigh, born Danielle Leigh Curiel, has a daughter with the DaBaby.

No other details, including possible charges against DaBaby, were made available Thursday afternoon.

In November, DaniLeigh was charged with two counts of simple assault after getting into an altercation with DaBaby at a home in Charlotte, the Observer previously reported.

In November 2018, Mecklenburg County prosecutors dismissed their case against DaBaby after charging him with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jalyn Craig. Craig was shot and killed during a fight inside a Walmart in Huntersville.