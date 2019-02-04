Charlotte Russe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will close 94 stores

Fashion retailer Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday with plans to close about 94 stores and seek a sale.

The San Diego-based mall chain had been teetering on the edge of bankruptcy for some time, having announced a deal to renegotiate certain debts more than a year ago.

Sales have plunged in recent years, and the chain plans to completely liquidate if it can't find a buyer by Feb. 17, according to a court filing. The company has more than 8,700 employees.

The bankruptcy marks the latest in a series of similar cases among mall retailers that have been unable to identify a sustainable path amid declining foot traffic and intense digital competition.

Charlotte Russe, which also controls Peek stores, said it had received a bankruptcy financing package worth up to $50 million to help it continue operating.

The company, which caters its items toward young women's fashion, has more than 500 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

For now those stores remain open. But if the company can't find a buyer, liquidation is next.

After a private equity buyout by Advent International in 2009, the company was headed toward an initial public offering. But sales cratered in recent years, causing the company to shelve the plan to go public.

Sales fell 14 percent to $795.5 million in the 2018 fiscal year, chief restructuring officer Brian Cashman said in a court filing.

The company "suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic, and their merchandising and marketing strategies failed to connect with their core demographic and outpace the rapidly evolving fashion trends that are fundamental to their success," Cashman said.

He said Charlotte Russe "shifted too far towards fashion basics, did not effectively reposition their e-commerce business and social media engagement strategy for success and growth, and failed to rationalize expenses related to store operations to better balance brick-and-mortar operations with necessary e-commerce investments."

Seventeen potential buyers have expressed interest in the company, but none have made an offer yet.

Charlotte Russe said it hopes to stabilize its business by shifting its focus "back to an on-trend, fast-fashion model" and improving "customer engagement by developing relevant, real-time content that more frequently engages" customers online.

The company also plans to cut corporate costs.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charlotte Russe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will close 94 stores