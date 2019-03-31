Final day! Remaining Charlotte Russe stores set to close March 31

UPDATE: March 31 is the final day for Charlotte Russe, according to the company's social media accounts. Many locations have already closed.

Charlotte Russe stores are entering their final days, with all locations expected to close by the end of the month, liquidators said.

Stores are receiving final shipments of new merchandise this week from the 2019 spring line, officials with SB360 Capital Partners, the firm managing the going out of business sale, told USA TODAY.

The liquidation sale, which began March 7 at 416 Charlotte Russe locations, has moved faster than expected. Other retailer liquidation sales, including those at Sports Authority, Toys R Us and Sears, have lasted many months.

At most stores, discounts range from 40 to 70 percent, said Aaron Miller, an executive vice president with SB360,

“When the announcement of the going out of business was made public, customers really flocked to the stores,” Miller said. “We’re seeing store traffic like it’s Black Friday every day. It’s pretty historic.”

The liquidation

The San Diego-based mall chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early February and outlined plans to close 94 stores. After not finding a buyer, it announced it would liquidate. The company is in negotiations to sell its intellectual property.

The company, founded in 1975, caters its items toward women's fashion and had more than 500 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

“This is a 44-year-old chain and the product assortment was spot on for what the customer was looking for,” said Ziggy Schaffer, an executive vice president with SB360. “As stores sell down, they’re getting new product in.”

SB 360 has managed liquidation sales for more than 50 years and is an affiliate of the Schottenstein family, which also owns DSW Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters.

March 21 was the last day to redeem Charlotte Russe gift cards, and stores are no longer accepting returns. All sales are final.

Many of the stores in the first round of closings have been shuttered and all are expected to close this month.

“We’re getting new product daily and discounts are increasing,” Miller said. “The consumer is really the true winner with all of the distribution center and e-commerce goods arriving. It’s not last year’s goods, this is a new spring season product.”

Ten Peek children's clothing stores also are part of the Charlotte Russe bankruptcy. Discounts vary and it's possible some of these stores will finish liquidation sales in April, Miller said.

MARCH 31 CLOSINGS

These stores are expected to close by March 31, though some may have closed earlier.

Alabama

Huntsville: 2801 Memorial Pkwy South Space 190.

Montgomery: 1000 Eastdale Mall, Space E-1.

Foley: 2601 South McKenzie Street, Space 322.

Tuscaloosa: 1701 McFarland Boulevard E., Space B18.

Birmingham: 2000 Riverchase Galleria, Space 134.

Arkansas

Fayetteville: 4201 North Shiloh Drive, Sp1480.

Arizona

Glendale: 7700 W. Arrowhead Town Center, Space 1097.

Tempe: 5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Space 640.

Tucson: 5870 East Broadway Blvd., Space 412 & 414.

Mesa: 6555 E. Southern Avenue, Space H-22.

Flagstaff: 4650 North Highway 89, Space G-20-22.

Tempe: 2000 E. Rio Falado Pkwy, Ste. 1248.

Gilbert: 2196 E. Williams Field Rd., Building 2, Ste. 108.

Glendale: 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 640.

California

Carlsbad: 2525 El Camino Real, Space 261

San Diego: 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Space 237

El Cajon: 627 Parkway Plaza

National City: 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, Space 1256

Escondido: 200 East Via Rancho Parkway, Space 329

Chula Vista: 555 Broadway, Space 1034

Lakewood: 78 Lakewood Center

Moreno Valley: 22500 Town Circle, Space 1138

Canoga Park: 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Space 45

Montebello: 1843 Montebello Town Center, Space C-05

Ontario: 1 Mills Circle, Space 502

Bakersfield: 2701 Ming Avenue, Space 108

Fresno: 675A East Shaw

Temecula: 40820 Winchester Road, Space 1200

Concord: 1 Sun Valley Mall, Space D204

Roseville: 1151 Galleria Blvd., Space 211

Newark: 2093-2086 New Park Mall

Palm Desert: 72-840 Highway 111, Space T385

Gilroy: 8300 Arroyo Circle, Space B015

Ventura: 3301-1 East Main Street, Space 2266

Downey: 410 Stonewood Street, Sp G-27

El Centro: 3451 South Dogwood Avenue, Sp 1056

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Boulevard, Sp 239

Tracy: 3200 North Naglee Road, Sp 516

San Bruno: 1150 El Camino Real, Space 160

San Jose: 2200 Eastridge Loop, Sp 1040

Vacaville: 321 Nut Tree Rd., Space 370

Livermore: 3084 Paragon Outlets Drive

Folsom: 240 Palladio Parkway, Space 1327

Alpine: 5005 Willows Rd. Suite 229, Space A-101

Victorville: 14400 Bear Valley Road, Suite 621

Stockton: 4950 Pacific Ave., Suite 227

Riverside: 1269 Galleria at Tyler, Space E108

Modesto: 3401 Dale Rd., Suite 119

Sacramento: 1689 Arden Way, Suite 2160

Santa Rosa: 2009B Santa Rosa Plaza

Visalia: 2197 South Mooney Blvd., Space 1400

Colorado

Broomfield: 1 West FlatIron Crossing Drive, Space 2012.

Colorado Springs: 1710 Briargate Blvd., Space 127.

Aurora: 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Sp 1009A.

Loveland: 5897 Sky Pond Drive, Suite K100.

Denver: 8316 Northfield Blvd. Space 1630.

Lakewood: 7239 W. Alaska Drive.

Connecticut

Manchester: 194 Buckland Hills Drive, Suite 2088.

Stamford: 100 Greyrock Place, Sp E125.

Trumbull: 5065 Main St., Space 220.

Florida

Oveido: 1700 Oviedo Marketplace, Space 1375.

Melbourne: 1700 West New Haven Avenue Space 737.

Coral Springs: 9167 West Atlantic Boulevard.

St. Petersburg: 6901 22nd Avenue.

Tampa: 8021 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Space 960.

Orange Park: 1910 Wells Road, Space H13 & H15.

Orlando: 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail, Space 1230.

Miami: 11401 NW 12th Street, Space 327.

Altamonte Springs: 451 East Altamonte Drive, Space 1373.

Vero Beach: 6200 20th Street, Space 350A.

Jacksonville: 10300 Southside Blvd., Space 215.

Wellington: 10300 W. Forest Hill Boulevard, Space 159.

Tampa: 297 Westshore Plaza, Space C2.

Jensen Beach: 3410A N.W. Federal Highway.

Ft. Lauderdale: 2414 E. Sunrise Blvd., Space 2003.

Boynton Beach: 801 N. Congress Ave., Suite 249.

Bradenton: 303 U.S. Hwy 301 Blvd. West, Space 609A.

Brandon: 562 Brandon Town Center Mall.

Pembroke Pines: 11401 Pines Boulevard, Sp 664.

Pensacola: 5100 North 9th Avenue, Space D412.

Mary Esther: 300 Mary Esther Boulevard, Suite 21.

Tallahassee: 1500 Apalachee Parkway, Sp 2185.

Lakeland: 3800 US Highway 98 North.

Viera: 2261 Towne Center Avenue, Sp 870.

Miami: 20505 S Dixie Highway, Sp 813 and 805.

Daytona Beach: 1700 W International Speedway Blvd., Sp 249.

Fort Myers: 9903 Gulf Coast Main St. Ste.100.

Lake Wales: 718 Eagle Ridge Dr.

Naples: 1752 Tamiami Trail North Sp D-4.

Ocala: 3100 College Road, Sp 148.

Orlando: 4977 International Dr. Ste. 3B06.

Port Charlotte: 1441 Tamiami Trail 933A.

Ellenton: 5121 Factory Shops Blvd 925.

St. Augustine: 500 Outlet Mall Blvd, Space 105.

Georgia

Kennesaw: 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Space 213.

Atlanta: 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Space 1255.

Buford: 3333 Buford Drive, Space 1094.

Savannah: 7804 Abercorn Street, Sp 196.

Atlanta: 1216 Cumberland Mall, Sp 0254.

Alpharetta: 1000 N. Point Circle, Sp 2040.

Athens: 3700 Atlanta Hwy, Sp 48.

Augusta: 3450 Wrightsboro Road, Sp 1430.

Locust Grove: 1000 Tanger Drive, Sp 206 & 207.

Macon: 5080 Riverside Dr. Space 222.

Atlanta: 915 Ridgewalk Parkway, Space C-320.

Hawaii

Honolulu: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 3065.

Illinois

Aurora: 1500 Fox Valley Center Dr., Space F7.

Gurnee: 6170 Grand Avenue, Space 313.

Chicago: 7601 S. Cicero Avenue, Space 1350.

North Riverside: 7501 W. Cermak Road, Space K4.

Chicago Ridge: 571 Chicago Ridge Mall Dr.

Springfield: 2501 W. Wabash Ave., Space H13B.

Rockford: 7200 Harrison Avenue, Sp G23.

Fairview Height: 134 St. Clair Square, Space 120.

Norridge: 4158 North Harlem Ave., Suite 142.

Indiana

Indianapolis: 6020 East 82nd Street, Space 510.

Fort Wayne: 4201 Coldwater Road, Space M01.

Lafayette: 2415 Sagamore Parkway South, Space D06A.

Greenwood: 1251 U.S. 31 North, Space D15A.

Muncie: 3501 North Granville Avenue, Sp K02D.

Bloomington: 2840 East Third Street.

Mishawaka: 6501 North Grape Road, Sp 280A.

Indianapolis: 49 West Maryland Drive, Sp F12B.

Plainfield: 340 Metropolis Mile Ste. 115.

Iowa

Sioux City: 4400 Sergeant Rd. Space 512 & 514.

West Des Moines: 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, Suite 12010.

Kansas

Wichita: 7700 East Kellogg Drive, Sp P07B.

Topeka: 1801 SW Wanamaker Road, Sp G25A.

Overland Park: 11611 West 95th St.

Kentucky

Louisville: 5000 Shelbyville Road, Space 1320.

Paducah: 5101 Hinkleville Road.

Louisville: 4801 Outer Loop.

Bowling Green: 2625 Scottsville Rd., Space 116& 118.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd, Space 2100.

Kenner: 1401 West Esplanade, Sp 414.

Gretna: 197 Westbank Expwy., Space 1620.

Gonzales: 2200 Tanger Boulevard, Space 114.

Maryland

Waldorf: 11110 Mall Circle, Sp Q05.

Salisbury: 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Sp B-109.

National Harbor: 6800 Oxon Hill Rd. Suite 660.

Baltimore: 8200 Perry Hall Blvd., Space 2070.

Columbia: 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Sp 1635.

Towson: 825 Dulaney Valley Rd., Sp 1070.

Massachusetts

Holyoke: 50 Holyoke Street, Space H315.

North Attleborough: 999 S. Washington St.,Space E211A.

Saugus: Route 1 South, Space N120.

Auburn: 385 Southbridge Street, Space N370.

Taunton: 2 Galleria Mall Drive, Sp A212.

Braintree: 250 Granite Street, Sp 1058A.

Natick: 1245 Worcester Street, Suite 2070.

Michigan

Grandville: 3700 Rivertown Parkway, Space 1045.

Flint: 3239 S. Linden Road, Space 480.

Sterling Heights: 14000 Lakeside Circle, Space D210 & D211.

Troy: 450 West 14 Mile Road, Space 450.

Westland: 35000 West Warren Road, Sp 716.

Grand Rapids: 3195 28th Street SE, Space E-107.

Portage: 6650 South Westnedge Avenue, Sp 222.

Taylor: 23000 Eureka Rd. Space 1385.

Ann Arbor: 100 Briarwood Circle, Space D121.

Novi: 27244 Novi Road, Space B126.

Minnesota

St. Paul: 3001 White Bear Avenue, Space 1040A.

Mississippi

Hattiesburg: 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Sp185.

Ridgeland: 1200 East County Line Road, Sp 1412.

Biloxi: 2600 Beach Blvd., Sp 2.

Pearl: 200 Bass Pro Drive, Space 265.

Southaven: 5205 Airways Blvd., Suite 230.

Missouri

St. Peters: 1600 Mid-Rivers Mall, Space 1264.

Springfield: 101 Battlefield Road Space P12B.

Cape Girardeau: 3049 Williams St., Space 127B & 133.

Osage Beach: 4540 Osage Beach Parkway, Unit I3.

Nebraska

Lincoln: 5 Gateway Mall, Sp 292.

Nevada

Las Vegas: 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1460.

Henderson: 1300 West Sunset Road, Space 1309.

Las Vegas: 7400 Las Vegas Blvd So. 240B.

Reno: 5352 Meadowood Mall Circle.

Las Vegas: 755 South Grand Central Parkway, Space 1186.

Primm: 32100 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Sp 236.

Las Vegas: 1990 Park Centre Drive, Suite 130.

New Hampshire

Manchester: 1500 S. Willow Blvd., Space S-167

Salem: 99 Rockingham Park Blvd. Space 222A

Nashua: 310 Daniel Webster Highway, Space W253

New Jersey

Mays Landing: 4403 Black Horse Pike, Space 143.

Elizabeth: 651 Kapkwoski Road, Space 270.

Deptford: 1750 Deptford Center Road, Space 1003.

Woodbridge: 250 Woodbridge Center Drive, Space 2320.

Jersey City: 30 Mall Drive West, Sp OA63.

Toms River: 1201 Hooper Avenue, Sp 1033A.

Freehold: 3710 Route 9, Sp A120.

Wayne: 2115 Willowbrook Mall.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE.

New York

West Nyack: 2512 Palisades Center Drive B206.

Buffalo: One Walden Galleria, Space D108.

Albany: OneCrossgates Mall Road, Space P204.

Syracuse: 1 Destiny USA Dr., Space B-202.

Lake Grove: 465 Smith Haven Mall,Space H01B.

Hicksville: 878 Broadway Mall,Space 878.

Rochester: 271 Greeceridge Center Dr., Sp H-15.

Riverhead: 1410 Tanger Mall Drive, Sp. 1410.

Staten Isalnd: 2655 Richmond Avenue, Sp 1240.

White Plains: 100 Main Street, Sp 210.

Elmhurst: 90-15 Queens Boulevard, Space 0069.

Valley Stream: 1004 Green Acres Mall, Sp 44.

Poughkeepsie: 2001 South Road, Sp A206.

Brooklyn: 5230 Kings Plaza, Space 143.

Deer Park: 152 The Arches Circle, Space 1394.

Bronx: 200 Baychester Ave., Space 201.

North Carolina

Concord: 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, Space 673.

Wilmington: 3500 Oleander Drive, Space 1024 & 1026.

Winston Salem: 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, Sp AL124.

Asheville: 3 South Tunnel Road, Sp L85.

Raleigh: 4325 Glenwood Avenue, Sp 1025.

Charlotte: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, Sp 168.

Raleigh: 5959 Triangle Town Blvd.

Fayetteville: 418 Cross Creek Mall, Unit TB-04.

Greensboro: 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Sp 142.

Greenville: 714 Greenville Blvd S.E., Space E2 & E3.

Pineville: 11025 Carolina Place Parkway, Space D-25.

Jacksonville: 375 Jacksonville Mall, Space L11.

Ohio

Cincinnati: 11700 Princeton Pike, Space D21.

Youngstown: 7401 Market Street, Space 245.

Columbus: 1500 Polaris Parkway, Space 1170.

Dayton: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Space 360.

Strongville: 828 SouthPark Center, Space BU828.

Canton: 4145 Belden Village Mall.

Beavercreek: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Space E129.

Oklahoma

Tulsa: 7021 S. Memorial Dr., Space 125.

Oklahoma City: 1901 NW Expressway, Suite 1106.

Norman: 3329 W. Main Street.

Oklahoma City: 2501 W. Memorial Road, Space 208.

Oklahoma City: 7650 West Reno Ave., Suite 810.

Oregon

Portland: 12000 SE 82nd Avenue, Space 2108.

Portland: 974 Lloyd Center, Space G104.

Woodburn: 1001 Arney Road.

Pennsylvania

Monroeville: 114 Monroeville Mall.

Langhorne: 2300 E. Lincoln Highway.

North Wales: 230 Montgomery Mall, Space 1017.

Springfield: 1250 Baltimore Pike.

Erie: 5800 Peach Street, Space 622.

Lancaster: 142 Park City Center, Sp G757.

Whitehall: 124 Lehigh Valley Mall, Sp 1038A.

Scranton: 100 Viewmont Mall, Sp 771.

Tannersville: 1000 Premium Outlets Dr., Space G-13.

Puerto Rico

Sierra Bayamon: 725 Avenida West Main, Space 600.

Hato Rey: 525 F.D. Roosevelt Avenue, Space 52.

Rhode Island

Providence: 129 Providence Place, Suite 5370

Warwick: 400 Bald Hills Road. Sp 2001

South Carolina

Greenville: 700 Haywood Road, Box 222.

Columbia: 7201 AU-556 Two Notch Road.

Columbia: 100 Columbiana Circle, Suite 1435.

South Dakota

Rapid City: 2200 North Maple Avenue, Space 220.

Tennessee

Nashville: 436 Opry Mills Drive.

Memphis: 2760 N. Germantown Rd.

Murfreesboro: 1720 Old Fort Parkway.

Memphis: 4465 Poplar Avenue.

Franklin: 1800 Galleria Boulevard,

Clarksville: 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Texas

Grapevine: 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway.

McAllen: 2200 South 10th Street.

Frisco: 2601 Preston Road.

Mesquite: 2063 Town East Mall, Space 1016.

Arlington: 3811 South Cooper Street, Space 2302.

Friendswood: 1318 Baybrook Mall.

Humble: 20131 Highway 59, Space 2072.

Houston: 5135 West Alabama, Space 7270.

San Marcos: 4015 Interstate 35 South, Suite 321.

Houston: 292 Memorial City Mall, Sp 612.

Garland: 370 Cedar Sage Drive, Sp M01.

Fort Worth: 250 Hulen Mall, Sp 1625.

Sugarland: 16535 Southwest Freeway, Sp 123.

College Station: 1500 Harvey Road, Sp 2020.

Amarillo: 7701 West Interstate 40, Sp 354.

Dallas: 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Sp 3185.

Cypress: 29300 Hempstead Rd. Suite 622.

San Antonio: 6909 North Loop 1604 East J06A.

Pearland: 11200 Broadway St., Sp 1330.

Midland: 4511 North Midkiff Drive, Space C10A.

Round Rock: 4401 North IH-35, Space 0135.

Allen: 820 West Stacy Rd., Space 0105.

Dallas: 8687 N. Central Expressway Space 2228.

San Antonio: 16401 La Cantera Pkwy, Space 3080.

Grand Prairie: 2950 West Interstate 20, Space 812.

Beaumont: 6155 Eastex Freeway, Space D-406.

El Paso: 8889 Gateway Blvd. West, Suite AL340.

Denton: 2201 South I-35E, Space S14-A.

Killeen: 2100 South W.S. Young Drive, Space 1496.

The Woodlands: 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 2022.

Tyler: 4601 S. Broadway Ave., Sp H24.

Houston: 2115 Willowbrook Mall.

Vermont

South Burlington: 155 Dorset St., Space K-02.

Virginia

Virginia Beach: 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy.

Norfolk: 300 Monticello Avenue.

Fredricksburg: 230 Spotsylvania Mall.

Chesapeake: 1401 Greenbrier Parkway South, Sp 1060.

Roanoke: 4802 Valley View Blvd NW.

Newport News: 12300 Jefferson Ave , Sp 214.

Richmond: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Sp 286.

Winchester: 1850 Appleblossom Drive Space A107A.

Manassas: 8300 Sudley Road, Space 013.

Glen Allen: 10101 Brook Road, Space 650 A/C.

Charlottesville: 1600 Rio Road East, Space 1414A.

Woodbridge: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Space 929.

Fairfax: 11722 Fair Oaks Mall.

Washington

Olympia: 625 Black Lake Blvd., Sp K5.

Seattle: 621 Southcenter Mall.

Lynwood: 3000 184th Street SW, Suite 172.

Wisconsin

Greendale: 5300 South 76th Street, Space 300 & 310.

Green Bay: 303 Bay Park Square, Sp 915.

Eau Claire: 4800 Golf Road, Sp 0428.

Wauwatosa: 2500 North Mayfair Road, Space 574.

CLOSED MARCH 24

The following 66 stores were expected to close by March 24.

Arizona

Tucson: 4500 North Oracle Road, Space 173.

California

Glendale: 2122 Glendale Galleria.

Camarillo: 500 Ventura Blvd., Space 1514.

Torrance: 21540 Hawthorne Blvd., Space 508.

Chula Vista: 2015 Birch Rd, Ste. 305.

Colorado

Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Space 515.

Connecticut

Danbury: 7 Backus Avenue Space B202.

Delaware

Dover: 1365 North Dupont Hwy., Space 4060.

Florida

Orlando: 8200 Vineland Avenue, Space 1509.

Panama City: 600 Pier Park Drive, Space G310.

Gainesville: 6345 W. Newberry Rd., Suite D0008.

Georgia

Columbus: 3131 Manchester Expressway, Sp 9.

Illinois

West Dundee: 1322 Spring Hill Mall.

Merrillville: 122 Hawthorn Center, Sp 704.

Champaign: 2000 North Neil St. Space 285.

Bloomington: 1615 East Empire St., Space 1140.

Indiana

Edinburgh: 11671 N Executive Drive, Space 1110.

Iowa

Coralville: 1451 Coral Ridge Avenue, Suite 409.

Kansas

Wichita: 4600 W. Kellogg Sp J07A.

Kentucky

Louisville: 1155 Buck Creek Rd., Suite 702.

Florence: 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Suite 1018.

Louisiana

Shreveport: 1133 St. Vincent Avenue, Space 380.

Lafayette: 5725 Johnston Street, Sp A257.

Monroe: 4700 Milhaven Road, Ste. 1210.

Maryland

Wheaton: 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Sp 156.

Massachusetts

Boston: 361 Artisan Way.

Dartmouth: 110 Dartmouth Mall, Space 1210.

Michigan

Muskegon: 5600 Harvey Street, Suite 1020.

Lansing: 5330 Saginaw Highway, Sp 310.

Minnesota

Mankato: 1850 Adams St., Sp 418.

Duluth: 1600 Miller Trunk Hwy., Space E06C.

Albertville: 6415 Labeaux Avenue NE, Space CO40.

St. Cloud: 4101 W. Division Street, Suite B0038 (Relo).

Mississippi

Tupelo: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Sp 224.

Nebraska

Omaha: 10000 California Street, Space 3635.

Omaha: 3001 South 144th Street, Sp D15.

New Jersey

Livingston: 112 Eisenhower Parkway, Space 2032.

Rockaway: 301 Mt. Hope Avenue, Space 1085 & 1086.

Eatontown: 180 Route 35 & 36, Sp 1004.

Tinton Falls: 1 Premium Outlet Blvd. Space 2.

Jackson: 537 Monmouth Road, Space 0104.

New York

Garden City: 630 Old Country Rd., Space 2054A.

Bay Shore: 1701 Sunrise Highway, Space G1.

North Carolina

Cary: 1105 Walnut Street, Sp H0154.

Hickory: 1960 Highway 70 SE, Sp 222.

Durham: 1058 West Club Blvd., Sp 201.

Charlotte: 5512 New Fashion Way, Suite 986.

Ohio

Dublin: 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Space 225A.

Monroe: 828 Premium Outlet Drive.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: 1400 Franklin Mills Circle, Space 727.

Exton: 316 Exton Square Parkway.

Grove City: 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Suite 1065.

Puerto Rico

Carolina: 65 Infantry Hwy & Fragoso Ave., Space 124.

South Carolina

Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road, Space 080 .

South Dakota

Sioux Falls: 1660 West Empire Mall, Sp 402.

Tennessee

Jackson: 2021 North Highland Avenue, Space E4.

Knoxville: 7600 Kingston Pike, Space 1502.

Texas

Harlingen: 2020 South Expressway 83, Space F07A.

Mercedes: 5001 East US Expressway 83, Suite 304.

El Paso: 7051 South Desert Blvd., Suite D428.

Lubbock: 6002 Slide Road, Space D-23.

Virginia

Williamsburg: 5625 Richmond Rd. Space F200.

Leesburg: 241 Fort Evans Road N.E., Space 0801.

Washington

Vancouver: 8700 N.E. Vancouver Mall Dr., Space 108.

Tacoma: 4502 South Steel Street, Space 1151A.

West Virginia

Parkersburg: 272 Grand Central Mall.

