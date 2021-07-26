Charlotte saw 2 homicides overnight in separate incidents of gun violence, CMPD says

Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents of gun violence overnight, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

The first incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1300 block of Deep Rock Circle in southwest Charlotte.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died, according to a news release.

The second incident occurred 6 hours later on Monday morning in northwest Charlotte’s Smallwood community, police said.

“Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on July 26 ... officers responded to a call for service of a gunshot victim arriving at Atrium Main,” CMPD said in a release.

“The victim was transported by a personal vehicle and pronounced deceased upon arrival. During the investigation officers discovered the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Avalon Avenue.”

Investigators have not said if they have suspects in the two cases.

Anyone with information in the shootings is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com,” CMPD said.