Charlotte saw 3 homicides Sunday, including one death near Truist Field, CMPD says

Charlotte had three homicides Sunday, the last of which involved a 21-year-old who died near Truist Field ballpark in Uptown, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The victim in that case had been identified as Tahajie Howard, CMPD said in an update.

Investigators say Howard died around 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Mint Street, which is near the east corner of Truist Field ballpark, according to a release.

However, it is believed the shooting is connected to a 911 call received minutes earlier about someone “discharging a fire arm” in the 1500 block of Remount Road, CMPD said.

Investigators suspect Howard was shot on Remount Road and made it 2.5 miles north into Uptown before dying.

Details of a possible suspect have not been released.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said. “The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”

The other two homicides reported Sunday occurred just over three miles apart, in north Charlotte, police said.

At 12:30 a.m., a body was found in the 6900 block of Aulton Link Court. The victim, who has not been identified, died of a gunshot wound, police say.

At 11 a.m., 21-year-old Terrell McCreary died of “apparent trauma” in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way, police said. Investigators have not said how McCreary was killed.

Investigators have not said if there are suspects in the two killings.

Mom rescued infant tumbling in clothes dryer, New Hampshire cops say. Dad is arrested

‘Impatient’ customer waiting to pay for beer shoots clerk in groin, NC video shows