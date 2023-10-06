Charlotte schedules hearing on first social district + Charges filed after massive brawl at high school football game

Andrew Nantais
·1 min read
0

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Friday!

In case you missed it, the light rail will temporarily shut down tomorrow and Sunday. You can find out more here.

Here’s your news.

1. Charlotte schedules hearing for Plaza Midwood social district. Will this area be first?

Social districts are set up with clear signs along streets and parks in defined areas, according to state law,. This sign was outside of Old Armor Brewing in Kannapolis.

The Charlotte City Council will hear public comments next week on what could be the city’s first social district.

The hearing scheduled for Monday would be centered on the creation of the Plaza Midwood Social District.

Mary Ramsey has more on what you can expect.

2. Police charge 25 people after third quarter brawl at NC high school football game

Coaches and school officials from Monroe and Forest Hills High Schools discuss what to do after a series of fights broke out during Friday’s game. The game was eventually called in the third quarter

Charges have been filed after a fight broke out during a high school football game last week.

At least 25 people face charges stemming from the fight that took place during Monroe High School’s home football game against Forest Hills High Sept. 29.

Joe Marusak continues to update this story.

3. Charlotte man set at least 10 fires. Police say he’s a serial arsonist.

A house fire on Anderson Street caused $100,000 in damage, officials said.

A man accused of setting at least 10 fires across Charlotte is in custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Raymond Cureton on dozens of charges, including second-degree arson and burning personal property. Officials are looking into other blazes he may have started.

Julia Coin shares more.

4. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

Drew Nantais is a Senior Growth & Engagement Producer for the Charlotte Observer.

Recommended Stories