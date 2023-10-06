Charlotte schedules hearing on first social district + Charges filed after massive brawl at high school football game

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Friday!

The Charlotte City Council will hear public comments next week on what could be the city’s first social district.

The hearing scheduled for Monday would be centered on the creation of the Plaza Midwood Social District.

Mary Ramsey has more on what you can expect.

Charges have been filed after a fight broke out during a high school football game last week.

At least 25 people face charges stemming from the fight that took place during Monroe High School’s home football game against Forest Hills High Sept. 29.

Joe Marusak continues to update this story.

A man accused of setting at least 10 fires across Charlotte is in custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Raymond Cureton on dozens of charges, including second-degree arson and burning personal property. Officials are looking into other blazes he may have started.

Julia Coin shares more.

