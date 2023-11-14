Charlotte school bus driver charged with child abuse after leaving students on bus

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte area school bus driver has been charged with child abuse after police said the driver left students alone on the bus, with the door open.

The incident happened on September 19, 2023, according to the criminal summons.

Mark Sherwood Foster, 38, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor child abuse by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said Foster “created and allowed a substantial risk of physical injury” by diverting from the bus route, making an unauthorized stop, and leaving the bus running and door open with children inside.

Foster was issued a public defender in this case on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates.

