Charlotte security guard shoots suspect making threats near hotel, Spectrum Center

A High Point man accused of threatening people with a gun and punching a woman in the face was shot by a security guard in uptown Charlotte on Sunday around 5:30 a.m., police records show.

Tyree Fate, 26, was charged with three counts of communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female, jail records from the Mecklenburg Detention Center show.

The shooting and a domestic violence call leading up to the incident happened on East 5th Street, close to the SpringHill Suites hotel and the Spectrum Center, according to information in a CMPD police report. It’s unclear which company the security guard worked for or what property the guard was assigned to.

In a 911 call to police, the initial incident was described as a man pointing a gun at a woman, police said Monday. Before officers arrived, the caller told dispatch “gunshots had been fired,” CMPD says.

Fate was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital, and was charged on Sunday afternoon, police and jail records show.

On Monday, CMPD said the security guard — who was not named and appears to have not been charged — was cooperating with police.

Last month, a security guard working at Queen City Quarter shot and killed 24 year-old Kashaune LaVonne Teal Jr., The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Security had approached Teal because he was urinating in public, CMPD officials have said. Police said Teal tried to shoot two security guards who confronted him, but one pushed the gun away.

One of the guards shot back, killing him. The homicide is under investigation and pending review by the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office on whether charges will be filed.