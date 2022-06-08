Charlotte Seems To Scolds George!

Entertainment Tonight Videos

The 'Ripped From the Headlines' film premieres Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. Inspired by true events, 'Dirty Little Secret' follows 17-year-old Lucy (Lizzie Boys) who has been painfully isolated from her peers for years, refusing to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret -- the overwhelming mountain of items filled in every crevice of space in her home. She quietly plans her escape to college while managing her mother Joanna’s (Melissa Joan Hart) hoarding disorder. Outwardly, a highly functioning nurse, Joanna maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip but after a tragedy, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother's secret, or expose it to the world.