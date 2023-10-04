Charlotte Sena - updates: 9-year-old’s family speaks out as Craig Ross Jr charged

The 47-year-old suspect who allegedly snatched nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from a New York campsite and then taunted her parents with a ransom note has now been charged with her kidnap.

Charlotte Sena was found alive and in “good health” after she went missing on a camping trip in upstate New York. She disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening.

Almost 48 hours on from her disappearance, New York Gov Kathy Hochul announced that Charlotte was found safe and that her alleged abductor Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 46, was in custody.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” Charlotte’s family said in a statement.

“A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbours and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”

Ms Hochul said authorities are now investigating potential links between Mr Ross and other cases.

“We want to make sure he is not connected to any other cases,” the governor said.

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

The family of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena, who was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening, have said they are “thrilled” at her rescue.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” Charlotte’s aunt, Jené Sena, said in a statement to The Messenger.

“A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”

Kidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue — his fingerprints

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

A fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect’s camper in New York where 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search sparked by the girl’s disappearance during a family camping trip, officials said.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46, was arrested Monday at the camper parked at his mother’s house, Gov Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference late Monday.

Police said more charges are expected against Ross, whose age was initially given as 47.

A message seeking comment was left with the Saratoga County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Ross at his arraignment.

Does Craig Ross have a criminal history?

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Gov Hochul declined to answer questions about a potential motive in the kidnapping. She said that Mr Ross was not a registered sex offender.

Officials have not revealed previous offences, other than Mr Ross’s DUI arrest in 1999. The Independent has reached out to New York State Police for comment.

Mr Ross is currently facing charges of kidnapping in the first degree.

The suspect was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton. He is being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Authorities said that more charges are expected pending the ongoing investigation.

Taunting ransom note, a campervan and hidden in a cabinet

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor taunted the nine-year-old’s parents with a ransom note before law enforcement tracked the little girl down to a campervan round the back of his mother’s house, according to authorities.

The nine-year-old girl was found alive and safe on Monday – almost exactly 48 hours after she was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, has now been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held at Saratoga County jail.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor Craig Ross Jr taunted parents with ransom note

Neighbour recounts confrontation with Craig Ross earlier this year

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Carol Brown, a neighbour of Mr Ross’ mother, recounted the moment a local SWAT team surrounded the property in the quiet neighbourhood and rescued Charlotte.

“I’ve been praying for 48 hours since I got the first Amber Alert,” Ms Brown told CBS News. “The entire road lit up with police officers, helicopter overhead. Just like out of a movie.”

Ms Brown also claimed that earlier this summer, she had an incident with Mr Ross involving her young grandson.

She said she confronted Mr Ross, who was reportedly towering over her grandchild.

“And standing over him, right over him, with his back to me, was that man,” Ms Brown said. “And I believe with all my heart after last night that probably my grandson was this close...”

Charlotte Sena kidnapper’s ransom note details revealed as suspect is held without bail

Wednesday 4 October 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Craig N Ross Jr, who is being held without bond at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, was linked to the kidnapping after he allegedly wrote and delivered a ransom note at the Sena’s residence.

According to an arraignment memorandum, the note was written with “the intent to compel the payment of monies as ransom for [Charlotte.]”

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco reports:

Charlotte Sena kidnapper’s ransom note details revealed

WATCH: Analyst says suspect’s criminal background was ‘stroke of luck’ in Charlotte Sena’s rescue

Tuesday 3 October 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Police work to determine whether suspect knew Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 22:15 , Andrea Blanco

The governor said that Charlotte was found unharmed and was transported to a hospital for a standard checkup.

She was later reunited with her family.

“It’s not been determined that the suspect was known to the family. That is what will be revealed after more extensive questioning,” Gov Kathy Hochul said during a press conference on Monday

“The vehicle registered to the suspect, the address in the database was two miles from Charlotte’s home but it is not known at this point whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for a length of time.”

Authorities ask the public to submit surveillance video from around the time of Charlotte Sena’s abduction

Tuesday 3 October 2023 21:15 , Andrea Blanco

Police have asked members of the public to come forward with surveillance video from around the time of the abduction of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police asked the public to come forward with video footage during the hours of 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm on Saturday from the following roads:

Old Saratoga Road in the Town of Moreau

Route 9 South of Old Saratoga Round in the Towns of Moreau and Wilton

Ballard Road near Corinth Mountain Rd in the Town of Wilton

Corinth Mountain Rd in the Towns of Wilton and Corinth

Spier Falls Road in the Towns of Corinth and Greenfield

North Greenfield Road in the Town of Greenfield

Middle Grove Road in the Town of Greenfield

Route 29 in the Town of Milton

Barret Road in the Town of Milton

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact mrobinson@saratogacountyny.gov.

Charlotte Sena is home safe and her alleged kidnapper is in jail. But several questions remain

Tuesday 3 October 2023 21:00 , Andrea Blanco

As the investigation into Charlotte’s alleged abduction by Craig Ross Jr continues to unfold, The Independent’s Andrea Blanco explains facets of the case that have yet to be explained:

Charlotte Sena is safe and Craig Ross Jr is in jail. But several questions remain

What was on the ransom note?

Tuesday 3 October 2023 19:45 , Andrea Blanco

According to police, officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 4.20am Monday, the governor said. At the time, Charlotte’s family was at the campground while police watched their home in Greenfield.

State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Mr Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the camper.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Gov Hochul said. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

The governor said that Charlotte was found unharmed and was transported to a hospital for a standard checkup. She was reunited with her family.

It remains unclear what exactly was written on the ransom note allegedly delivered by Mr Ross, but an arraignment memorandum released on Tuesday revealed alleged that Mr Ross intended to obtain money from the abduction.

Did the suspect know Charlotte?

Tuesday 3 October 2023 19:22 , Andrea Blanco

Authorities have not established whether the suspect knew Charlotte and her family previous to the abduction. Mr Ross, who was described as a mailman by WNYT, owns a vehicle that was registered to an address in close proximity to the Sena’s home.

Investigators will spend the following days conducting interviews to determine if and how the abduction was targeted, according to Gov Hochul.

“It’s not been determined that the suspect was known to the family. That is what will be revealed after more extensive questioning,” Gov Hochul said.

“The vehicle registered to the suspect, the address in the database was two miles from Charlotte’s home but it is not known at this point whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for a length of time.”

Charlotte Sena’s family ‘thrilled’ by her rescue

Tuesday 3 October 2023 19:00 , Martha Mchardy

The family of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena, who was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening, have said they are “thrilled” at her rescue.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” Charlotte’s aunt, Jené Sena, said in a statement to The Messenger.

“A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”

Police reveal eerie link between Charlotte Sena and her alleged kidnapper

Tuesday 3 October 2023 18:30 , Martha Mchardy

Police have revealed a possible eerie link between nine-year-old Charlotte Sena and her alleged kidnapper.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping after the nine-year-old was allegedly found hidden in a cabinet in a campervan at the back of his mother’s house on Monday evening.

It came 48 hours after Charlotte was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening.

At a press conference on Monday evening, New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed the address connected to the suspect’s vehicle was just two miles from Charlotte’s home in Greenfield.

Martha Mchardy reports:

Police reveal eerie link between Charlotte Sena and her alleged kidnapper

Analyst says suspect’s criminal background was ‘stroke of luck’ in finding Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 18:00 , Martha Mchardy

Suspect wrote ransom note to nine-year-old’s parents to try to get money, court documents reveal

Tuesday 3 October 2023 17:45 , Martha Mchardy

The 47-year-old man suspected of abducting Charlotte Sena wrote a ransom note to the nine-year-old’s parents to try to get money, court documents reveal.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, abducted the nine-year-old and “and wrote a ransom letter with the intent to compel the payment of monies as ransom for her,” the document states.

The 47-year-old was charged with first-degree kidnapping in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but police said further charges are anticipated.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 6 October, according to court documents.

He is being held without bail.

Inside the search to find missing Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 17:40 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor taunted the nine-year-old’s parents with a ransom note before law enforcement tracked the little girl down to a campervan round the back of his mother’s house, according to authorities.

The nine-year-old girl was found alive and safe on Monday – almost exactly 48 hours after she was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, has now been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held at Saratoga County jail.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor Craig Ross Jr taunted parents with ransom note

Kidnapped in minutes and missing for two days: Charlotte Sena case timeline

Tuesday 3 October 2023 17:20 , Martha Mchardy

A suspect is now behind bars in a county jail in connection to the kidnapping of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from a campsite in upstate New York.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was arrested on Monday evening and charged with first-degree kidnapping in a chilling case that was described as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded began on Saturday evening when Charlotte was riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, during a family camping trip.

Here’s a timeline of the chilling case so far:

Timeline of Charlotte Sena’s kidnap and rescue

ICYMI: Craig Ross Jr charged with first-degree kidnapping of Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 17:00 , Martha Mchardy

The 47-year-old suspect who allegedly snatched nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from an upstate New York campsite and then taunted her parents with a ransom note has now been charged with her kidnap.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping in the early hours of Tuesday morning and appeared for his arraignment in Milton Town Court, according to local outlet Times Union.

He was then booked into the Saratoga County jail at around 3.40am on Tuesday morning where he is being held without bail.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Craig Ross Jr charged with first-degree kidnapping of Charlotte Sena

Police ask for surveillance video from around time of abduction

Tuesday 3 October 2023 16:42 , Martha Mchardy

Police have asked members of the public to come forward with surveillance video from around the time of the abduction of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police asked the public to come forward with video footage during the hours of 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm on Saturday from the following roads:

Old Saratoga Road in the Town of Moreau

Route 9 South of Old Saratoga Round in the Towns of Moreau and Wilton

Ballard Road near Corinth Mountain Rd in the Town of Wilton

Corinth Mountain Rd in the Towns of Wilton and Corinth

Spier Falls Road in the Towns of Corinth and Greenfield

North Greenfield Road in the Town of Greenfield

Middle Grove Road in the Town of Greenfield

Route 29 in the Town of Milton

Barret Road in the Town of Milton

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact mrobinson@saratogacountyny.gov.

Suspect’s home being searched by police

Tuesday 3 October 2023 16:20 , Martha Mchardy

The home of the suspect in the disappearance of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena rom a campsite in upstate New York is being searched, governor Hochul said.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was arrested on Monday evening and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

The governor said police want to make sure he is not connected to any other cases.

Police attempting to determine if Sena family was known to suspect

Tuesday 3 October 2023 16:00 , Martha Mchardy

Police are attempting to determine if the Sena family was known to the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross Jr, governor Hochul said.

The address connected to the 47-year-old’s vehicle was two miles from Charlotte’s home, the governer said.

Police will spend Tuesday interviewing Ross to determine if he had nine-year-old Charlotte Sena under surveillance.

Governer Hochul said: “It’s not been determined that the suspect was known to the family. That is what will be revealed after more extensive questioning. The vehicle registered to the suspect, the address in the database was two miles from Charlotte’s home but it is not known at this point whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for a length of time.”

A ransom note caught Charlotte Sena’s alleged kidnapper. Who is Craig Ross Jr?

Tuesday 3 October 2023 15:41 , Martha Mchardy

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping following the abduction of Charlotte Sena.

Martha McHardy reports:

Craig Ross Jr: What we know about suspect in Charlotte Sena case

Who is Craig Nelson Ross Jr?

Tuesday 3 October 2023 15:20 , Martha Mchardy

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, is the main suspect in the disappearance of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.

He was identified by authorities after he drove to the home of Charlotte’s parents and left a ransom note, New York governor Kathy Hochul said.

“He literally drove up to the family’s mailbox assuming they were not home,” governor Hochul said, adding that Charlotte’s parents were still searching the campground at Moreau Lake State Park at the time, and officers who were monitoring the property had been sent to another call in the area.

Police later tested the note for fingerprints and searched law enforcement databases to see if they could find a match, and identified the suspect as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross Jr.

‘Our hearts are with her family,’ says NY governor after Charlotte Sena found

Tuesday 3 October 2023 15:00 , Martha Mchardy

In a statement released on Monday evening, New York govenor Kathy Hochul said: “We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search. Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home.

“Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”

She added: “This is a very good day. It’s been a long two days, but tonight our prayers have been answered. We are overcome with relief and gratitude for this gift to all of us. And it is the people standing here with me, they remind me why I’m so proud to be the governor of the state, incredible men and women who were relentless in their pursuit of finding this little girl.”

“[I]t’s a traumatic event for the family, and certainly Charlotte. And we’ll continue to keep this family in our prayers as they heal. But she’ll be going home. That’s the story. Charlotte will be going home.”

Watch: How New York police found missing Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 14:40 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte Sena went missing from a New York campsite. 48 hours later she was rescued from her alleged abductor

Tuesday 3 October 2023 14:20 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte Sena vanished after going for a solo bike ride on Saturday evening in upstate New York. Two days later she was found hidden in a campervan and a 47-year-old suspect has been charged with her kidnap.

Martha McHardy reports:

Charlotte Sena: What we know about nine-year-old’s disappearance

Mapped: Where Charlotte Sena went missing

Tuesday 3 October 2023 14:00 , Martha Mchardy

Before she went missing, Charlotte was last seen at around 6.15pm on Saturday evening riding her bike in Loop A of Moreau Lake State Park, according to Lt Col Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police.

The nine-year-old was later found hidden in a cabinet in a campervan behind the suspect’s mother’s residence.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr seen in mugshot after arrest for kidnapping of Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 13:41 , Martha Mchardy

Craig Nelson Ross Jr is seen in a mugshot after his arrest for the kidnapping of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.

He was identified by police after he left a ransom note in the mailbox of Charlotte’s parent’s house.

Police tested the note for fingerprints and searched law enforcement databases to see if they could find a match.

Hours later, it was revealed the fingerprints belonged to Ross Jr after he was previously on the police database for a drunk driving case in 1999.

Taunting ransom note, a campervan and hidden in a cabinet: Inside the search to find missing Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 13:20 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor taunted the nine-year-old’s parents with a ransom note before law enforcement tracked the little girl down to a campervan round the back of his mother’s house, according to authorities.

The nine-year-old girl was found alive and safe on Monday – almost exactly 48 hours after she was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening.

In a press conference on Monday night, Governor Kathy Hochul detailed how investigators tracked down the missing girl and Craig Nelson Ross Jr., the 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her abduction.

Ms Hochul revealed that the alleged abductor left a ransom note in the mailbox at the Sena’s family home.

“The case started to break around 4.20am this morning,” she said.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor Craig Ross Jr taunted parents with ransom note

GoFundMe for Charlotte Sena raises over $17,000

Tuesday 3 October 2023 13:00 , Martha Mchardy

Over $17,000 has been raised for the family of Charlotte Sena, 9, who disappeared from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening, where she was staying with family and friends.

The nine-year-old was found by authorities on Monday evening and a suspect was taken into custody.

Craig Nelson Ross, 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

The GoFundMe page was originally set up to raise money for the search efforts for the missing child, but the money will now go to the nine-year-old’s parents to help them “transition back into some sense of normalcy.”

“Please donate to help the family during this difficult time,” a message posted on the fundraiser page reads. “Any donations will go directly to her parents to help with any expenses while they transition back into some sense of normalcy.”

Tuesday 3 October 2023 12:40 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte Sena, 9, went missing on Saturday evening after going on solo a bike ride at around 6.15pm in Loop A of Moreau Lake State Park, according to Lt Col Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police.

When she failed to come back, her family and friends went looking for her.

The little girl’s bike was found in the same area where she was last seen at 6.45pm and Charlotte’s mother called 911 two minutes later.

Police were on site by 7pm on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Sunday afternoon news conference.

“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime, and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins,” Governor Hochul said.

“And then she decided after going around True Bay, she said she just wanted to go around one more time by herself – be that big girl, do it by herself.

“Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet,” the governor said. “And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”

The nine-year-old was found alive on Monday evening and reunited with her parents, governor Hochul confirmed at a news conference.

Craig Nelson Ross, 47, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Suspect Craig Ross Jr, 47, charged with kidnap of girl, 9, found hidden in campervan

Tuesday 3 October 2023 12:38 , Martha Mchardy

The 47-year-old suspect who allegedly snatched nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from a New York campsite and then taunted her parents with a ransom note has now been charged with her kidnap.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was arrested on Monday evening, and charged with first-degree kidnapping in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He is being held without bail.

Tuesday 3 October 2023 12:20 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old who went missing while on a camping trip in upstate New York over the weekend, has been found alive.

“Charlotte has been found safe and in good health,” the New York State Police announced on Monday.

“A suspect is in custody,” the agency added in a news release. “This is still an active investigation.”

Read more:

Charlotte Sena found alive after 9-year-old went missing on camping trip

Authorities used ‘cell phone pings’ in area to find missing nine-year-old

Tuesday 3 October 2023 12:00 , Martha Mchardy

Authorities used “cell phone pings” from people in the area where Charlotte Sena was last spotted to help find the missing nine-year-old, New York governor Kathy Hochul said.

The nine-year-old was found last night after disappearing from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening, where she was staying with family and friends.

Craig Nelson Ross, 47, was taken into custody and is suspected of abducting the nine-year-old.

Law enforcement found Mr Ross living in a camper behind his mother’s residence near the campsite, where Charlotte was found hidden in a cabinet.

Governor Hochul said investigators were able to identify possible suspects based on cell phone data from the area.

“They were checking all the different cell phones that have been in the vicinity of this park,” she said.

The governor also said authorities had information from those who came to the park as campers because they had to register and people there for the day paid an entrance fee.

“So, you could start circling around possible suspects based on the cell phone data, who is in the park and also then ultimately, the ransom note,” she said.

Charlotte Sena ‘found in a cabinet’ in suspect’s camper

Tuesday 3 October 2023 11:40 , Martha Mchardy

Nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet in the suspect’s camper, New York governor Kathy Hochul said.

Craig Nelson Ross, 47, was taken into custody on Monday evening after authorities found the missing nine-year-old in a camper he was living in.

Mr Ross is suspected of abducting the nine-year-old who disappeared at a campsite in upstate New York on Saturday evening.

The little girl was reported missing by her parents minutes after the group found her bike abandoned – with no sign of Charlotte nearby.

Governor Hochul said the child appeared to be in good health and was taken to hospital where she was reunited with her family.

Speaking about her rescue, governor Hochul said: “She knew she was being rescued. She knew she was in safe hands.”

Suspect ‘resisted being taken into custody’

Tuesday 3 October 2023 11:20 , Martha Mchardy

The suspect in the case of missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena “resisted” being taken into custody, New York governor Kathy Hochul said.

Craig Nelson Ross, 47, was taken into custody and is suspected of abducting nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from a campsite in Upstate New York on Saturday evening.

The fourth-grader has now been found and reunited with her parents.

Governor Hochul said Mr Ross, who has not yet been charged, sustained minor injuries after resisting police.

The suspect was found living in a camper behind his mother’s residence.

Investigators used two SWAT teams to make entry, the governor said. “They had what they call a dynamic entry tactical maneuver, and within the camper they located the suspect,” said Hochul.

Suspect named with charges ‘fully expected'

Tuesday 3 October 2023 11:00 , Martha Mchardy

The suspect in the case of missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena has been named as Craig Nelson Ross, Jr., 47.

Mr Ross is suspected of abducting the nine year-old who disappeared at a campsite in upstate New York on Saturday evening.

The little girl was reported missing by her parents minutes after the group found her bike abandoned – with no sign of Charlotte nearby.

The fourth-grader has now been found and reunited with her parents.

Mr Ross was still being questioned on Monday evening. “At this moment, charges have not been brought, but they are fully expected,” governor Hochul said.

Suspect ‘drove to Charlotte’s home and put ransom note in mailbox'

Tuesday 3 October 2023 10:40 , Martha Mchardy

The suspect delivered a “ransom note” to the home of Charlotte Sena’s parents and put it in the mailbox, governor Hochul said.

A break in the case of the missing nine-year-old came at around 4:20 am ET on Monday, governor Hochul said, whenwhen the suspect drove to Charlotte’s parents home and put a ransom note in the mailbox.

“He literally drove up to the family’s mailbox assuming they were not home,” the governor said.

She said the nine-year-old’s parents were still at the campsite searching for their daughter. Officers were also away from the house at the time.

Police later tested the note for fingerprints and searched law enforcement databases to see if they could find a match, and identified the suspect as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross, Jr.

How New York police found missing Charlotte Sena

Tuesday 3 October 2023 10:20 , Martha Mchardy

GoFundMe page raises $5,000 for search efforts

Tuesday 3 October 2023 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

The family of missing Charlotte Sena has created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for search efforts.

“Charlotte Sena went missing on 9/30 in upstate New York. Please donate to help the family during this difficult time,” Charlotte’s aunt Jene Sena wrote in the page description.

More than $5,000 have been raised as of Monday evening.

Charlotte Sena found alive after she went missing on camping trip

Tuesday 3 October 2023 09:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old who went missing while on a camping trip in upstate New York over the weekend, has been found alive.

“Charlotte has been found safe and in good health,” the New York State Police announced on Monday.

“A suspect is in custody,” the agency added in a news release. “This is still an active investigation.”

Josh Marcus reports.

Charlotte Sena found alive after 9-year-old went missing on camping trip

Why did police wait to send an Amber alert?

Tuesday 3 October 2023 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Charlotte’s mother called 911 at around 6.15pm on Saturday after the little girl failed to return to her family’s campsite after going on a bike ride near Loop A at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County.

An Amber alert was not sent out until Sunday morning.

New York State Police said during a press conference on Sunday that authorities waited to send the alert because they first needed to exhaust all search efforts within the park.

In order to meet the criteria for an Amber Alert activation, the child must be under 18 and evidence surrounding the disappearance must suggest that they are in danger. Police have since said that Charlotte may have been abducted and is “in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Charlotte is approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Charlotte Sena’s family celebrate as missing daughter found alive

Tuesday 3 October 2023 08:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Gov Hochul says Charlotte’s disappearance is ‘every parent’s worst nightmare'

Tuesday 3 October 2023 07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The parents of missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena are distraught after the fourth-grader vanished at a campsite in upstate New York, the state’s governor said.

”As a mother and as a grandmother I cannot imagine the pain they’re going through,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“On a picture-perfect fall day here in upstate New York, Charlotte Sena’s family and friends gathered for a weekend of friendship and food and enjoying one of the last few days of good weather...so the kids could have a chance to be in nature, have a chance to be kids.

“They were here to make memories - the kind that last a lifetime. But instead the day turned into every parent’s nightmare,” said Governor Hochul.

How the New York police caught the suspect

Tuesday 3 October 2023 06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The missing nine-year-old girl was found alive and in “good health” on Monday evening, two days after she disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Monreay Lake State Park in Saratoga County.

The police found a lead at 4.20am (local time) on Monday when a car pulled up at the family’s home and dropped a ransom note in their mailbox, governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Authorities ran fingerprints and found a match around 2.30pm (local time) for a DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) from 1999 out of Saratoga city.

The police identified a double-wide house owner by the suspect’s mother and the suspect was found in the camper behind the woman’s home.

The deputies made a “tactical entry” and after some resistance the suspect was taken into custody. The girl was found covered in a cabinet.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross Jr, was being questioned, the governor said. “At this moment charges have not been brought but they are fully expected,” the governor said.

‘Charlotte is safe,’ says governor

Tuesday 3 October 2023 05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

New York governor Kathy Hochul in a statement on social media said the missing nine-year-old girl was safe and her alleged abducter was behind bars.

“I promised Charlotte’s parents we’d leave no stone unturned in our search,” she said.

She continued: “Now, because of the extraordinary work of law enforcement, Charlotte will be reunited with her family.

“Law enforcement teams were relentless in finding this little girl — putting the pieces together and leaving no cabin unturned — to bring Charlotte home to her parents.”

Police name suspect after missing 9-year-old found

Tuesday 3 October 2023 04:27 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A suspect has been taken into custody for allegedly abducting a nine-year-old girl who went missing on a camping trip in New York.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross. He was taken into custody after briefly resisting authorities, governor Kathy Hochul said.

The suspect’s fingerprints were found on a “ransom note” that was left in a mailbox at the home of Charlotte Sena’s parents, police said.“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation,” the New York State Police said.

Tuesday 3 October 2023 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Charlotte was last seen at around 6.15pm on Saturday evening riding her bike in Loop A of Moreau Lake State Park, according to Lt Col Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police.

When she failed to come back, her family and friends went looking for her.

The little girl’s bike was found in the same area where she was last seen at 6.45pm and Charlotte’s mother called 911 two minutes later.

Police were on site by 7pm on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Sunday afternoon news conference.

“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime, and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins,” Governor Hochul said.

“And then she decided after going around True Bay, she said she just wanted to go around one more time by herself – be that big girl, do it by herself.

“Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet,” the governor said. “And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”

‘We are leaving no stone untouched’

Tuesday 3 October 2023 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Police issued an Amber Alert for Charlotte Sena on Sunday after search teams failed to track her down.

Multi-agency search and rescue teams were deployed to find her, including aviation, canine and civilian support, Lt Col Mazzone said.

Two drones and airboat search teams, including six underwater rescue teams, were also deployed.

“We also have the Schenectady Fire Office assisting with the search, given that Charlotte is the niece of one of the members of the Schenectady Fire Department,” Governor Hochul said.

Police said search efforts continued through the night on Saturday.

“In addition to our massive search efforts, our Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been conducting interviews with those in the park and around the region as well as pursuing all investigative leads,” Lt Col Mazzone said.

“We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin, unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte,” Governor Hochul said.

Officials said they now believe it is possible the fourth-grader was abducted.

Youngster found after family ‘sent a note’

Tuesday 3 October 2023 01:45 , Graeme Massie

Police found Charlotte Sena after her family were “sent a note” according to WNYT. That note led police to find the missing child, the TV station reported.

FBI joins search for missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena as volunteers barred

Tuesday 3 October 2023 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

The FBI has joined the desperate search for missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena in upstate New York as the public is asked to stay clear from the state park where she was last seen.

Charlotte vanished during a family camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening. The little girl failed to return to her campsite following a solo bike trip near Loop A, prompting family members and other campers at the park to search for her in the woods.

Read more:

FBI joins search for missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena as volunteers barred

New York governor welcomes youngster’s safe recovery

Tuesday 3 October 2023 00:45 , Graeme Massie

“We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search. Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home,” said Governor Kathy Hochul in a statement on Wednesday.

“Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”

Charlotte Sena found alive after 9-year-old went missing on camping trip

Tuesday 3 October 2023 00:34 , Graeme Massie

Youngster went missing on Saturday during camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park.

Charlotte Sena found alive after 9-year-old went missing on camping trip

New York State Police cancel Amber Alert

Tuesday 3 October 2023 00:31 , Graeme Massie

New York State police confirm Charlotte Sena found

Tuesday 3 October 2023 00:22 , Graeme Massie

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available,” the agency stated on Monday evening.

Missing nine-year-old found alive

Tuesday 3 October 2023 00:05 , Graeme Massie

Missing girl Charlotte Sena, 9, has been found alive and a suspect is in custody, according to WNYT.

What happened to Charlotte Sena?

Tuesday 3 October 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Charlotte, a fourth grader from nearby Greenfield, had been riding her bike around a campsite loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Gov Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said. The alert described her as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes who is about 4 feet 6 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

Charlotte Sena went missing on a bike ride at a New York campsite. Police fear she was abducted

Monday 2 October 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Charlotte Sena vanished after going for a solo bike ride on Saturday evening in upstate New York.

Now police fear she may have been abducted.

The Independent’s Martha McHardy reports:

Charlotte Sena: What we know about missing nine-year-old’s disappearance

GoFundMe page raises $5,000 for search efforts

Monday 2 October 2023 21:43 , Andrea Blanco

The family of missing Charlotte Sena has created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for search efforts.

“Charlotte Sena went missing on 9/30 in upstate New York. Please donate to help the family during this difficult time,” Charlotte’s aunt Jene Sena wrote in the page description.

More than $5,000 have been raised as of Monday evening.

Charlotte Sena’s mother pleads for information on missing nine-year-old

Monday 2 October 2023 21:40 , Andrea Blanco

Family members of missing Charlotte Sena have issued desperate pleas for her safe return more than 36 hours after the nine-year-old vanished from a state park in upstate New York.

Charlotte was last seen at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening during a camping trip with her parents and other family members. She had been riding her bike with other children when she decided to go for one last ride by herself.

Read more:

Charlotte Sena’s mother pleads for information on missing nine-year-old

Parents of Charlotte Sena ‘distraught’ after nine-year-old vanishes

Monday 2 October 2023 20:58 , Andrea Blanco

The parents of missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena are distraught after the fourth-grader vanished at a campsite in upstate New York, the state’s governor said.

”As a mother and as a grandmother I cannot imagine the pain they’re going through,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“On a picture-perfect fall day here in upstate New York, Charlotte Sena’s family and friends gathered for a weekend of friendship and food and enjoying one of the last few days of good weather...so the kids could have a chance to be in nature, have a chance to be kids.

“They were here to make memories - the kind that last a lifetime. But instead the day turned into every parent’s nightmare,” said Governor Hochul.

Monday 2 October 2023 18:51 , Andrea Blanco

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday for a nine-year-old girl who vanished from upstate New York on Saturday evening after going for a solo bike ride around dinnertime during a camping weekend with family and friends.

Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, was reported missing from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County by her distraught parents, minutes after their group found the girl’s bike – but no sign of Charlotte, officials said on Sunday.

“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime, and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Sunday afternoon news conference. “And then she decided after going around True Bay, she said she just wanted to go around one more time by herself – be that big girl, do it by herself.

Sheila Flynn reports:

Amber Alert issued for New York girl, 9, who vanished from campsite

‘Our hearts go out to the family’: School of missing fourth-grader issues statement

Monday 2 October 2023 18:00 , Martha Mchardy

The Corinth Central School District, where Charlotte Sena attends fourth grade, has issued a statement after the nine-year-old disappeared while on a camping trip.

In a statement published on its website, the school said: “The Sena family has the full support of the entire Corinth district and community.

“The district has mobilized its crisis team which has training and protocol to follow for such situations. Our staff will be ready to respond to student concerns and questions.

“We will also have extra counselors on site for any students or staff who should need their support. The district maintains its focus on the safety and the well-being of our students and staff.

“Our hearts go out to the Sena family.”

Search for Charlotte Sena enters ‘critical time’ as fears grow over possible abduction

Monday 2 October 2023 17:49 , Martha Mchardy

The search for missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena has entered a “critical time”, experts have warned, as fears grow over a possible abduction.

“This is a critical time. The statistics tell us in possible abductions, which this well may be, that first 24 to 48 hours is critical,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said on CNN This Morning. “Once they found her bike during that search, they realized she’s not on it, she hasn’t gone too far, she didn’t get lost. Something’s really wrong,”

Charlotte Sena, 9, disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening, where she was staying with family and friends.

The little girl was reported missing by her parents minutes after the group found her bike abandoned – with no sign of Charlotte nearby.

Police have warned that it is “quite possible” that the nine-year-old has been abducted.

FBI joining search for missing Charlotte Sena

Monday 2 October 2023 17:27 , Martha Mchardy

The FBI is joining the search for missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.

Governor Hochul said teams from New York state police, New York state parks police, Forest Rangers, UAS, and URT have been searching the grounds of the park for the missing child.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has also been conducting interviews with those in the park and around the region, police said.

Who is Charlotte Sena?

Monday 2 October 2023 17:09 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte Sena is a nine-year-old fourth-grade student from Greenfield, New York.

Officials described the nine-year-old as a white female with long blonde hair standing approximately four feet six inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds. Police said she has green eyes.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dyed Pokemon shirt, dark blue trousers, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

The nine-year-old lives around 15 miles from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, which covers more than 6,000 acres.

Charlotte is described as a “joyful” child who was recently elected a class officer for student council.

“Everybody thought of her as just a really nice girl - the kind everyone wanted to be friends with, the kind that looked out for other children,” Governor Hochul said. “The pride of every parent.”

She added: “Hearts are broken here today in New York.”

Why did police wait to send an Amber alert?

Monday 2 October 2023 16:40 , Martha Mchardy

Charlotte’s mother called 911 at around 6.15pm on Saturday after the little girl failed to return to her family’s campsite after going on a bike ride near Loop A at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County.

An Amber alert was not sent out until Sunday morning.

New York State Police said during a press conference on Sunday that authorities waited to send the alert because they first needed to exhaust all search efforts within the park.

In order to meet the criteria for an Amber Alert activation, the child must be under 18 and evidence surrounding the disappearance must suggest that they are in danger. Police have since said that Charlotte may have been abducted and is “in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Charlotte is approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Aunt of missing nine-year-old makes appeal to public for information

Monday 2 October 2023 16:22 , Martha Mchardy

The aunt of missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena has appealed to the public for information surrounding the suspected abduction of her niece.

In a video posted to TikTok, Lucianai-Sena said: “There isn’t any information that we can tell in this time but if you can keep sharing her photo and praying really, that is really the best that our family can ask at this time,” she said.

“If you know anything at all please contact the New York State Police. If you know anyone that lives around the area. Any information would help with their investigations.”

Anyone with any information about Charlotte’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811.

Charlotte Sena’s aunt pleas for ‘adorable girl’s’ safe return

Monday 2 October 2023 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

Jenè Sena described her missing niece as an adorable little girl in an interview with WHAM-TV.

Charlotte went missing on Saturday night during a camping trip with her family at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County.

“She is a blonde, adorable 9-year-old little girl with bangs, she has green eyes, just under five feet tall and she is just a sweet, adorable girl,” Ms Sena said.

Police not accepting volunteers in search for Charlotte Sena right now

Monday 2 October 2023 15:45 , Martha Mchardy

Family and friends of missing nine-year-old Charlotte Sena have reportedly been turned away from the site where the child disappeared.

Police are not accepting volunteers in the search for Charlotte Sena, according to family friend Patrick Kane, who is at Moreau Lake State Park with another friend of the family.

He told CBS6: “We’re just here to help. We’ll do whatever we can.”

“We’ll be here all day if we have to be,” he continued.

He called the nine-year-old’s father Dave Sena, a “devoted’ father. “He and his wife are just heartbroken right now.”

It comes after Moreau Lake State Park issued a statement warning the public to “leave the searching to the professionals.”

New York governor pictured at scene of search for missing 9-year-old

Monday 2 October 2023 15:20 , Martha Mchardy

New York governor Kathy Hochul was pictured at the scene of a search for a missing nine-year-old girl.

Charlotte Sena, 9, disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening, where she was staying with family and friends.

Police said it is “quite possible” the child may have been abducted after her bike was found abandoned - with no sign of the nine-year-old.

Governor Hochul said teams from New York state police, New York state parks police, Forest Rangers, UAS, and URT have been searching the grounds of the park for the missing child.

“My heart is with Charlotte’s family and loved ones as the search continues,” she said in a tweet.

Yesterday, 9-year-old Charlotte Sena went missing in Moreau State Park.



For more than 18 hours teams from @nyspolice, @NYstateparks Police, Forest Rangers, UAS, and URT have been searching the grounds.



My heart is with Charlotte's family and loved ones as the search continues. pic.twitter.com/HGsjb3Rktf — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 1, 2023